Guest opinion: Mountain View Whisman's parcel tax doesn't have to be a flat rate

by Steve Nelson

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 22, 2023, 9:30 am 1
Many public education districts in California, especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, go to their voters for “special” taxes to raise extra revenue for operating. The majority of voters in this area support these taxes, even though they take a “super majority” (two-thirds) to pass. The funds are raised by special taxes on properties. There are allowed and also prohibited methods for calculating the taxes – which show up in yearly Property Tax bills. The “special tax” cannot be on the assessed dollar value of the entire property.

How should Mountain View Whisman elementary school district set up a new replacement tax in 2023-24?

• Flat tax, regressive

• Per-square-foot building tax, very progressive – may hurt residential renters

• Per-square-foot lot tax, moderately progressive

MVWSD’s current tax is almost $200 for every parcel that gets a property tax bill. Google headquarters will get a $191 tax, a small business property will get the same tax! A single bedroom condo owner, and a large six-bedroom single family home will get the same tax. This is a flat tax, a very regressive tax on property ownership – not property wealth or size. Any property owner, no matter the size of land (parcel) or the size of building (improvement) gets the same dollar tax.

The parcel tax must meet the conditions of being “uniform,” which the courts have decided upon. A flat tax is not the only method for calculating and sending out taxes. But using this highly regressive tax method is simple and very, very common.

Mountain View Whisman used to have a “parcel-size” tax under which the largest parcels were taxed almost 10 times the smallest. Google got taxed over $1000 for each of its largest properties. Alas! The exact structure of this past tax was not “uniform.” Its replacement, Measure B, expires in 2025.

The California courts have ruled that a “per square foot” progressive parcel tax is “uniform” and legal. The per-square-foot method is to use a “rate,” like 3 cents per square foot, and multiply by the square feet in a property.

Let’s keep the following explanation simple, with a tax rate of six cents per square foot on improvements on a property, taxed every year. A 750-square-foot condo pays $45, a 1,000-square-foot business pays $60, a 2,000-square-house pays $120, and a large apartment owner of a 150,000-square-foot building pays $9,000. A 1.1 million-square-foot headquarters pays $66,000!

The county Tax Assessor keeps record of both parcel size and building improvement size.

A “uniform” per-square-foot tax can be on parcel size instead of building (improvement) size. In this case, a 3 cents per-square-foot lot tax gives would lead to 10 acre office park generating $13,068; a 2 acre commercial or apartment property generating $2,614; and a 1/8 acre single family lot $163. A small condo’s 1,000-square-foot share of property would be $30.

A return to a MVWSD progressive special parcel tax can be legally done. The legal path is clear (Dondlinger v. LA County Regional Park and Traiman v. Alameda Unified). A tax based on per-square-foot of the lot or building improvements can be used. What is less clear – at what taxation dollar level will the large parcel/large improvement property owners (the apartment owners and the chamber of commerce) fight? Maybe just place a “dollar cap,” say $8,000, on this tax for any large property.

The MVWSD has a signed contract to survey you on “taxation.” This “replacement parcel tax” will be flat tax, per-square-foot lot size, or per-square-foot building improvement. If you want to drop the flat tax ($191) and feel strongly, speak up and mail Trustees@mvwsd.org and ask for a progressive Per Square Foot tax calculation method. Or – you can ‘wait for their call’ or accept another flat tax again.

Steven Nelson is a retired Mountain View Whisman School District trustee

Comments

ivg
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
ivg, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
3 hours ago

This conundrum is brought to you by Prop 13.

