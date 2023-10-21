Mountain View Whisman teachers and staff to get 4% one-time bonus

Mountain View Whisman School District teachers and staff will get a 4% salary bonus next month, which the school board unanimously approved at a Thursday, Oct. 19, meeting.

The one-time payment will cost the district roughly $3 million and will benefit members of the district's teacher and staff unions, as well as those in management positions and unrepresented employees.

Chief Business Officer Rebecca Westover told the school board that the district wanted to honor its staff's work and had the money due to its "financially conservative budgeting."

When the district closed the books on the 2022-23 school year, there were one-time savings that meant money was available for this payment, Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph told the Voice. That included leftover one-time state funding, savings from the district's solar panels and unused money that had been set aside for positions that went unfilled, he said.

According to Rudolph, the $3 million didn't come from growth in property tax revenue above what was budgeted. Mountain View Whisman's main source of funding is local property taxes, and the district has in recent years made conservative projections that undershot the actual growth rate in tax collections.