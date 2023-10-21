News

Mountain View Whisman teachers and staff to get 4% one-time bonus

District credits its 'financially conservative budgeting' with making payment possible

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 21, 2023, 8:53 am 0
The first day of school at Imai Elementary in Mountain View on August 9, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Mountain View Whisman School District teachers and staff will get a 4% salary bonus next month, which the school board unanimously approved at a Thursday, Oct. 19, meeting.

The one-time payment will cost the district roughly $3 million and will benefit members of the district's teacher and staff unions, as well as those in management positions and unrepresented employees.

Chief Business Officer Rebecca Westover told the school board that the district wanted to honor its staff's work and had the money due to its "financially conservative budgeting."

When the district closed the books on the 2022-23 school year, there were one-time savings that meant money was available for this payment, Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph told the Voice. That included leftover one-time state funding, savings from the district's solar panels and unused money that had been set aside for positions that went unfilled, he said.

According to Rudolph, the $3 million didn't come from growth in property tax revenue above what was budgeted. Mountain View Whisman's main source of funding is local property taxes, and the district has in recent years made conservative projections that undershot the actual growth rate in tax collections.

When the school board passed the budget in June for the 2023-24 school year, the district projected that it would run a $4.6 million deficit this school year, assuming the assessed value of properties in the district increases by 3%.

The district is still projecting a deficit, Rudolph said, adding that the budget doesn't include any ongoing raises for employees. This is the final year of the current union contracts, so future pay increases haven't been agreed upon.

Despite the projected deficit, the district opted to give the 4% bonus to staff because the money came from unexpected one-time funds, not ongoing revenue, and therefore couldn't be relied upon in future years, Rudolph said.

Rudolph added that employees are grappling with the impact of inflation, and that part of the difficulty the district has had in filling positions is because of the high cost of living in the area.

"I feel like our staff is incredibly deserving and I'm really glad that we can recognize them in this way," school board member Laura Blakely said at Thursday's meeting. "I don't think a lot of school districts are in this position where they can reward their teachers and staff, and I'm grateful that we are."

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories.

