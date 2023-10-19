Police: Stanford shooting suspect nabbed at Trader Joe's in Town & Country

Palo Alto police swarmed Town & Country Village on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and detained a man who had walked into the Trader Joe's supermarket with a loaded "ghost gun" and who officers also believe had shot a woman in the leg at Stanford University campus earlier that morning.

After detaining the man at the El Camino Real grocery store, Palo Alto officers ultimately turned custody of him over to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. That department is handling an investigation into a shooting that occurred at 1 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the 500 block of Arboretum Road, close to the Quarry Road intersection.

Officers and deputies believe that the 43-year-old man shot a 47-year-old woman in the leg, inflicting non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The man has been booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder, according to Sheriff's Office.

Palo Alto police picked up the man shortly after they received a call from a passerby who saw a man holding a gun behind his back near the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, according to a police news release. Eight minutes later, at 7:35 p.m., they received a call from a Trader Joe's employee who said that a man had just entered the store, said he had a gun and told the worker to call the police.