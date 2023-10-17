Vehicle crashes into multifamily residence in Mountain View, causing damage that leaves residents without water

A high-speed vehicle crashed into a multifamily residence early Tuesday morning, causing significant structural damage that resulted in the evacuation of residents from their home and left the building without water, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on Oct. 17 at 3:08 a.m., reporting a vehicle crash on the 2200 block of California Street. Firefighters found that a vehicle had collided into a multifamily residence at a high speed, according to a statement.

The impact caused extensive structural damage to the front of the building and severely damaged the building’s water supply, resulting in approximately 1,000 gallons of water to pour out of the complex before firefighters could contain it, the fire department said.

The vehicle driver, a 24-year-old Mountain View resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Mountain View Police spokesperson Katie Nelson said.

The fire department’s technical rescue team used lumber to stabilize the building structure and reduce the possibility of collapse in adjacent apartments. A building inspector red-tagged the first-floor residence, deeming it unsafe for the inhabitants to return to their home. This resulted in the displacement of three adults and three minors, who went to stay with nearby relatives, the fire department said.