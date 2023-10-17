Rental Housing Committee moves to protect rent-controlled apartments from fluctuating utility fees

The Monday study session clarified that all charges for shared or master-metered utilities, such as water, electricity, sewage and trash, are part of the definition of rent; and the cost of these services need to be established in the rental agreement at the beginning of a tenancy.

In the past, this has led to confusion for tenants who do not understand the fluctuating fees, as RUBS is not based on individual usage but instead calculated by other means, like square footage or number of bedrooms in a unit.

At the heart of the decision is a determination that utility fees paid to landlords are considered a part of rent, and subject to limitations in increases under the center's rent control law, the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA). This includes payments to third-party service providers, like Conservice, which landlords often use to allocate utility charges among tenants, in a ratio utility billing system (RUBS).

For the third time this year, the Rental Housing Committee grappled with the issue of how to reconcile fluctuating utility costs with the city’s rent stabilization laws.

The committee considered the idea of the cap, which they discussed in a previous study session as well, and ultimately concluded that it would run into problems with calculating the maximum allowable rent increase – known as the Annual General Adjustment – in subsequent years.

Regan Avery, who helps run a family real estate business in Mountain View, said he rolled out RUBS in 2014 with a lease addendum that provides a specific cap on utility fees. “I really don't see how this is in conflict with CSFRA, the way it's set up and the way we've got a cap and not-to-exceed (clause), and we've never touched that cap over time,” he said.

Several other landlords and housing providers expressed similar concerns about water conservation if RUBS was eliminated. They also questioned why the committee was not considering alternatives that could keep RUBS in place.

“RUBS is key to conservation,” said Anil Babbar, a staff member with the California Apartment Association, who provided a presentation that showed an increase in water usage in apartment buildings after San Jose eliminated RUBS in 2018.

Staff also recommended that the new regulations, once drafted and approved, go into effect immediately for new tenancies while a staggered timeline, based on property size, be used for existing tenancies, which the commissioners supported.

Staff recommended adopting an process to implement the one-time rent adjustment, a multi-step process that, with its back-and-forth communications and petitions, will require a substantial amount of time to oversee and likely will result in a temporary or permanent staff hire, according to the city memo.

“I think number-per-room is closer to the actual usage of utilities than just square footage because it is closer to the number of people who are there,” said Commissioner Robert Cox.

To bring existing tenancies into CSFRA compliance, staff recommended a one-time rent adjustment based on a property’s previous utility charges. The committee decided on a methodology that would calculate the average utility cost per room, with the idea that the calculation would provide the most accurate and streamlined picture of utility usage.

“I think it's clear that one of our options tonight is to stay on our path of saying no RUBS in Mountain View for CSFRA apartments, said Commissioner Edie Keating.

“Rents for new units will be the official rent in the lease and will include utilities,” Keating said. “Utilities will no longer be billed through RUBS for those apartments as they come into existence,” she added.

Rental Housing Committee moves to protect rent-controlled apartments from fluctuating utility fees

Landlords and property owners oppose the recommendation, citing environmental concerns