Rental Housing Committee moves to protect rent-controlled apartments from fluctuating utility fees

For the third time this year, the Rental Housing Committee grappled with the issue of how to reconcile fluctuating utility costs with the city’s rent stabilization laws.
On Monday evening, they settled on a plan to phase out a controversial billing system that relies on shared or master meters to charge tenants.
At the heart of the decision is a determination that utility fees paid to landlords are considered a part of rent, and subject to limitations in increases under the center's rent control law, the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA). This includes payments to third-party service providers, like Conservice, which landlords often use to allocate utility charges among tenants, in a ratio utility billing system (RUBS).
In the past, this has led to confusion for tenants who do not understand the fluctuating fees, as RUBS is not based on individual usage but instead calculated by other means, like square footage or number of bedrooms in a unit.
The Monday study session clarified that all charges for shared or master-metered utilities, such as water, electricity, sewage and trash, are part of the definition of rent; and the cost of these services need to be established in the rental agreement at the beginning of a tenancy.
Tenants welcomed the transparency of this recommendation, but landlords and housing providers lined up to express their opposition.
“RUBS is key to conservation,” said Anil Babbar, a staff member with the California Apartment Association, who provided a presentation that showed an increase in water usage in apartment buildings after San Jose eliminated RUBS in 2018.
Several other landlords and housing providers expressed similar concerns about water conservation if RUBS was eliminated. They also questioned why the committee was not considering alternatives that could keep RUBS in place.
Regan Avery, who helps run a family real estate business in Mountain View, said he rolled out RUBS in 2014 with a lease addendum that provides a specific cap on utility fees. “I really don't see how this is in conflict with CSFRA, the way it's set up and the way we've got a cap and not-to-exceed (clause), and we've never touched that cap over time,” he said.
The committee considered the idea of the cap, which they discussed in a previous study session as well, and ultimately concluded that it would run into problems with calculating the maximum allowable rent increase – known as the Annual General Adjustment – in subsequent years.
“I think it's clear that one of our options tonight is to stay on our path of saying no RUBS in Mountain View for CSFRA apartments, said Commissioner Edie Keating.
To bring existing tenancies into CSFRA compliance, staff recommended a one-time rent adjustment based on a property’s previous utility charges. The committee decided on a methodology that would calculate the average utility cost per room, with the idea that the calculation would provide the most accurate and streamlined picture of utility usage.
“I think number-per-room is closer to the actual usage of utilities than just square footage because it is closer to the number of people who are there,” said Commissioner Robert Cox.
Staff recommended adopting an process to implement the one-time rent adjustment, a multi-step process that, with its back-and-forth communications and petitions, will require a substantial amount of time to oversee and likely will result in a temporary or permanent staff hire, according to the city memo.
Staff also recommended that the new regulations, once drafted and approved, go into effect immediately for new tenancies while a staggered timeline, based on property size, be used for existing tenancies, which the commissioners supported.
“Rents for new units will be the official rent in the lease and will include utilities,” Keating said. “Utilities will no longer be billed through RUBS for those apartments as they come into existence,” she added.
Comments
Registered user
Jackson Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Gosh, who could have possibly foreseen that interfering with the market pricing for rentals would have its unintended consequences and ever increasing complexity. Please shut down these counterproductive committees and anti-market acts before it's too late.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
52 minutes ago
Registered user
52 minutes ago
It is a sad that the RHC has come to this.
This means they have no credibility.
It means the RHC is owned by a bunch of Activists who will force illogical rules on people
It is pretty obvious that energy costs are not part of rent.
Yet, they will make up rules to tell you something which is not true.
The core issue is a lot of people surprised by energy costs last winter.
Energy pricing has swung wildly due to war/production/political issues/pipeline destruction.
*Some* People have a hard time understanding RUBS
* Some* people were surprised by the wild swings in energy pricing
Yet, The RHC is going out of their way to try to solve the above by:
Saying Energy Pricing is rent
And that nobody can understand RUBs, and therefore they were surprised
While ignoring that RUBs exists because old apartments don't have individual meters, and RUBS
was the work around for how things were build 50-70s years ago. And their formulas are documented; some people can't understand the documentation.
And trying a convoluted retroactive pricing formula even more complicated than RUBS
Ya Can't Make this stuff up
Well, RHC will do what ever they want through force
I'm glad I don't have a dog is this issue.
My tenants are billed directly by the energy company.
Their bills also fluctuated wildly, and they were surprised.
But my tenants are very good, and smart, and can easily understand the global energy issues
But why can't the RHC and their constituents understand the global energy issues?