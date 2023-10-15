Local residents who have died recently: Fuller, McCall, Roberts and Fitch

Local residents who have died recently include:

• James Fuller, 77, a Los Altos Hills resident who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, before embarking on an aerospace career with Lockheed Martin for 27 years, later shifting to a retirement focused on marine biology, on Dec. 9, 2022.

• Mary McCall, 89, a Woodside resident of 56 years who did freelance work as a court reporter and studied several languages that led her to translate Russian novels as part of an internet group, on Sept. 30.

• George Roberts, 89, an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Cold War, and who would later go on to take over the Caldwell's General Store in Woodside and rename it to Roberts Market, where he worked for over 60 years, on Sept. 26.

• Melinda Fitch, 84, a Woodside resident who was active in the community as a member of the town's Recreation Committee and organizer for the Woodside PTA, and who played a key role in managing the Woodside Senior Invitational Tennis Tournament, on Sept. 30.