News

Local residents who have died recently: Fuller, McCall, Roberts and Fitch

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 15, 2023, 7:02 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Courtesy iStock.

• James Fuller, 77, a Los Altos Hills resident who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, before embarking on an aerospace career with Lockheed Martin for 27 years, later shifting to a retirement focused on marine biology, on Dec. 9, 2022.

• Mary McCall, 89, a Woodside resident of 56 years who did freelance work as a court reporter and studied several languages that led her to translate Russian novels as part of an internet group, on Sept. 30.

• George Roberts, 89, an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Cold War, and who would later go on to take over the Caldwell's General Store in Woodside and rename it to Roberts Market, where he worked for over 60 years, on Sept. 26.

• Melinda Fitch, 84, a Woodside resident who was active in the community as a member of the town's Recreation Committee and organizer for the Woodside PTA, and who played a key role in managing the Woodside Senior Invitational Tennis Tournament, on Sept. 30.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Local residents who have died recently: Fuller, McCall, Roberts and Fitch

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 15, 2023, 7:02 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

• James Fuller, 77, a Los Altos Hills resident who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, before embarking on an aerospace career with Lockheed Martin for 27 years, later shifting to a retirement focused on marine biology, on Dec. 9, 2022.

• Mary McCall, 89, a Woodside resident of 56 years who did freelance work as a court reporter and studied several languages that led her to translate Russian novels as part of an internet group, on Sept. 30.

• George Roberts, 89, an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Cold War, and who would later go on to take over the Caldwell's General Store in Woodside and rename it to Roberts Market, where he worked for over 60 years, on Sept. 26.

• Melinda Fitch, 84, a Woodside resident who was active in the community as a member of the town's Recreation Committee and organizer for the Woodside PTA, and who played a key role in managing the Woodside Senior Invitational Tennis Tournament, on Sept. 30.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.