News

Mountain View firefighters extinguish townhouse garage fire near Los Altos border

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 12:08 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A residential fire that started in a recycling bin spread to a fence and multiple attached garages late Thursday afternoon, causing $50,000 in estimated damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. reporting a townhouse fire at the 1900 block of Amalfi Way, south of Cuesta Park. Firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes later and saw smoke billowing from several attached garages. Residents in the townhouse complex had gotten out before the firefighters arrived, according to the statement.

Firefighters located the burning fence located between the townhouses and covered parking garages, and found that the blaze had already spread to two of the garages. Firefighters extinguished the flames and performed an extensive overhaul of the affected garages by cutting open the walls, the fire department said.

Residents returned to their homes after the fire was fully extinguished. The fire department determined that the fire started in a recycle bin and then spread to the fence and garages. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated damage to contents and structures is $50,000, according to the statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Mountain View firefighters extinguish townhouse garage fire near Los Altos border

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 12:08 am

A residential fire that started in a recycling bin spread to a fence and multiple attached garages late Thursday afternoon, causing $50,000 in estimated damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. reporting a townhouse fire at the 1900 block of Amalfi Way, south of Cuesta Park. Firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes later and saw smoke billowing from several attached garages. Residents in the townhouse complex had gotten out before the firefighters arrived, according to the statement.

Firefighters located the burning fence located between the townhouses and covered parking garages, and found that the blaze had already spread to two of the garages. Firefighters extinguished the flames and performed an extensive overhaul of the affected garages by cutting open the walls, the fire department said.

Residents returned to their homes after the fire was fully extinguished. The fire department determined that the fire started in a recycle bin and then spread to the fence and garages. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated damage to contents and structures is $50,000, according to the statement.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.