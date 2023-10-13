Kaiser and union leaders reach tentative contract agreement

Kaiser Permanente and a union representing 75,000 of its workers have reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials announced early Friday morning, Oct. 13.

Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West announced the agreement on social media a little after 4 a.m.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," SEIU-UHW officials said. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement will follow shortly."

The agreement still needs to be ratified by a vote of the union's membership.

A three-day strike ended last Saturday morning, Oct. 7, and included 75,000 members of the SEIU-UHW and aligned unions, including roughly 19,000 Bay Area Kaiser employees.