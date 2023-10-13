News

Kaiser and union leaders reach tentative contract agreement

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 11:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Kaiser Permanente and a union representing 75,000 of its workers reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials announced Oct. 13. Courtesy Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente and a union representing 75,000 of its workers have reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials announced early Friday morning, Oct. 13.

Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West announced the agreement on social media a little after 4 a.m.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," SEIU-UHW officials said. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement will follow shortly."

The agreement still needs to be ratified by a vote of the union's membership.

A three-day strike ended last Saturday morning, Oct. 7, and included 75,000 members of the SEIU-UHW and aligned unions, including roughly 19,000 Bay Area Kaiser employees.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

At the time, union officials said they would call for another strike if the two sides couldn't work out a deal on several outstanding items, including staffing levels and pay.

The walkout, which the union says was the nation's largest ever health care strike, impacted hundreds of Kaiser hospitals, clinics and offices in California, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Washington, D.C., and includes licensed vocational nurses, emergency department technicians, radiology technicians, ultrasound sonographers, teleservice representatives and respiratory therapists, but not doctors.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Kaiser and union leaders reach tentative contract agreement

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 11:48 am

Kaiser Permanente and a union representing 75,000 of its workers have reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials announced early Friday morning, Oct. 13.

Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West announced the agreement on social media a little after 4 a.m.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," SEIU-UHW officials said. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement will follow shortly."

The agreement still needs to be ratified by a vote of the union's membership.

A three-day strike ended last Saturday morning, Oct. 7, and included 75,000 members of the SEIU-UHW and aligned unions, including roughly 19,000 Bay Area Kaiser employees.

At the time, union officials said they would call for another strike if the two sides couldn't work out a deal on several outstanding items, including staffing levels and pay.

The walkout, which the union says was the nation's largest ever health care strike, impacted hundreds of Kaiser hospitals, clinics and offices in California, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Washington, D.C., and includes licensed vocational nurses, emergency department technicians, radiology technicians, ultrasound sonographers, teleservice representatives and respiratory therapists, but not doctors.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.