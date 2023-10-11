Review: 'Mrs. Christie' dives into unsolved disappearance of famed novelist

We learn fast that she has the capacity to be capricious, casually cruel — and prone to occasional spectacularly bad lapses in judgment. At times, it feels as if the audience is immersed in Agatha's turbulent mental state, and while it's not always a pleasant place to be, it's instructive.

By contrast, when we meet Agatha, she's as far from her cool, composed detective characters as one could imagine. She's harried and nearly incoherent, screaming over an accident that she believes has occurred. It's a deliberately jarring introduction to such a famous figure.

"Mrs. Christie" is a thoughtful comedy that uses the mystery author's vanishing as a jumping-off point for a tale where past and present, and truth and fiction, all converge. The show is set both in 1926, capturing Agatha's life before, during and after her disappearance, as well as in the present day, where avid Christie reader Lucy (Nicole Javier) seizes upon what might be newly uncovered evidence from the 1926 vanishing. Javier is appealing as the rudderless Lucy, who's taking things as they come, sometimes literally, while attending a Christie convention at the writer's former estate.

Agatha Christie created clever sleuths who never met a complicated plot that they couldn't untangle. But real life presented the famed mystery writer with a few unsolvable puzzles, which may have spurred her to vanish for a shocking, headline-making week-and-a-half in December 1926.

Elements of the set become more fragmented in the second act, as the characters of Agatha and Lucy unravel — but it also becomes subtly, beautifully transparent in some places, with sheer panels suggesting almost phantom walls as the characters find ways to put themselves back together.

The set uses two large, stately walls decorated to suggest a country manor and transforms them by using revolving bookcases and paintings, trap doors and more into scenes that represent different rooms at the Christies' manor and a handful of other locations as well — even, for a moment, a convincing glimpse of a train station.

Cathleen Edwards has created some beautiful vintage costumes that make the past look especially striking, and with some characters dressed in a way helps further draw together past and present.

A lesser known character in Agatha's orbit is her beloved dog, Peter, for whom TheatreWorks held a canine casting call last month . That role is double cast as well, and Peter was played with great spirit by the charming pooch Anubis the night I attended.

It's not only time but the divide between life and fiction that Armbruster plays with. Prodding the consciousness of both Agatha and Lucy are familiar Christie characters: Le detective (William Thomas Hodgson), who visits Agatha, and Jane (Lucinda Hitchcock Cone), who helps guide Lucy on her quest. Though the program doesn't divulge their real names, these characters are two of Christie's most famed creations and both Hodgson and Cone are delightful to watch as they make these unusual iterations of such well-known characters their own.

Present-day characters move with a casualness that's at odds with the restrained bearing of characters from 1926, but they easily blend together in scenes, with help from Wen-Ling Liao's lighting, which subtly helps shift the focus to the action. The effect is a kind of ever-present ghostliness, where everyone always seems to belong in each scene, regardless of when it's set, reflecting, as several characters note that, "Time is a circle."

One of the most striking elements of the play is its seamless melding of past and present. Sardelli deftly navigates Armbruster's unusual portrayal of time. Instead of flashbacks or flash-forwards, "Mrs. Christie" presents scenes from the past and present as co-existing, with characters from the past drifting through scenes from the present, and vice versa. It's also a situation where double-casting works unusually well, with some actors in the ensemble taking on complementary roles in past and present.

Both Agatha and Lucy are facing life-changing circumstances and they balance each other out nicely, even when their characters don't interact. That said, Agatha's manic moments and the chaos they can spur occasionally overwhelm the action. There are several messy scenes, including the opening one, that are hard to follow, due to frenetic yelling and overlapping dialogue. Though the tumult seems more realistic, perhaps, it's hard not to wish sometimes for a little artistic license to make all the events in a scene easier to catch.

Given Agatha's frayed mental state, the emotionally traumatic situation seems enough to lead her to flee, and Armbruster more or less leaves it at that. The disappearance is the mechanism around which the play is built, but once we've met all the players, the event itself proves to be not all that compelling; Armbruster is much more interested in how Agatha and Lucy grapple with troubles and how that affects other characters.

As Agatha, Jennifer Le Blanc captures the pain, brilliance and determination of a groundbreaking woman facing a series of personal struggles: not long after her mother's death, she learns of her husband's infidelity. Aldo Billingslea is chilly and commanding as Colonel Christie, who makes no apologies for his affair, though he's content to place all the blame on Agatha and her burgeoning career.

Review: 'Mrs. Christie' dives into unsolved disappearance of famed novelist