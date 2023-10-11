Mountain View City Council eyes local rules to prevent displacement due to redevelopment

With a focus on preventing housing insecurity, Mountain View is taking steps to create a local ordinance that will protect tenants from losing rent-stabilized units to redevelopment projects.
Addressing housing displacement is a top priority for the city, said Mayor Alison Hicks, who spoke at a study session devoted to the issue at a City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Since 2012, nearly 1,000 rent-controlled units – covered by the city’s Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA) – have been demolished or are slated to be demolished to make way for 30 new residential projects, according to the study session memo.
The increase in housing is significant. The city will add 2,300 units to its stock, amounting to a net gain of 1,300 units. But there is a catch.
“The majority of the total new units is market-rate housing,” said Housing Director Wayne Chen. “Only about 40% of the CSFRA units lost would be coming back as affordable,” he added.
A state law, SB 330, which went into effect in 2020, requires that cities replace demolished, rent-protected units so there is no net loss. Additionally, it requires that low-income tenants receive relocation benefits and gives these tenants the opportunity to return to the redeveloped property at an affordable rent or sale price.
The city has met these requirements, Chen said, referring to the council’s directive to replace rent-controlled units at the income level of previous tenants who earned 80% or less of the area median income (AMI). For moderate and above-moderate income households, these units will be replaced with deed-restricted units at 80% AMI, Chen said.
But while SB 330 has given the city a mandate to replace rent-stabilized housing, it is set to expire in 2030.
“The state giveth and the state taketh,” said council member Emily Ann Ramos, who supported the creation of a local ordinance – instead of a more flexible framework – to ensure that protections remain in place for tenants.
The displacement of tenants from their homes has weighed heavily on Mountain View, she said, sharing the sentiment of public comments that referenced the controversial redevelopment of 2005 Rock St., a 2018 decision that replaced older, more affordable apartments with $1.3 million rowhouses.
“There was this palpable sense of helplessness, that we had people standing right there saying, please do not take away my home,” Ramos said, recounting the lead-up to the project's approval.
“And generally, when you have that deep feeling of helplessness, you do what you can to make sure that never happens again,” Ramos continued. “This is our opportunity, we can lock in our protections, no matter what the state decides to do.”
Several council members, Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Pat Showalter, also supported the idea of an ordinance, with Showalter advocating for more data collection about how displacement plays out in the community and whether tenants return to their units once they are redeveloped.
Council members Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak took a “wait-and-see” approach, with the perspective that a lot can change before SB 330 expires in 2030, or that it might even be extended past 2030.
Council members also expressed support for the staff recommendation of replacing CSFRA units with moderate-income units, that stipulate rents between 80% and 120% AMI. Lower-income units will still be included, but having moderate-income units will make redevelopment projects more feasible, according to the study session memo.
These units put a focus back on “the missing middle,” said Council member Ellen Kamei. “Those who are in the 80% and 120% AMI range may feel like they are above moderate, but they are really moderate to low-income in our state and county,” she said.
Ramos agreed, adding that it would extend the right to return protections in SB 330 to middle-income tenants who are displaced by redevelopment.
Council members also supported the idea of parsing out vacant units from the housing stock, potentially making them available to lower-income tenants.
City council will hold another study session, addressing other parts of the city’s displacement strategy in early 2024. The ordinance likely will come back to council for review in late 2024, City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said.
Comments
Registered user
Jackson Park
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
The more the city tries to interfere with the accurate pricing of housing, the more it will be distorted. The best thing the city could do is encourage and expedite developers to build all classes of housing.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Thanks for the reporting / reporter. I especially like the 'accountability' for how specific council members are 'attached' to their specific policy comments! It is very hard and time consuming to attend a meeting and get This Right.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
“The increase in housing is significant … But there is a catch.
“The majority of the total new units is market-rate housing,” said Housing Director Wayne Chen.”
These are TRUE + IMPORTANT statements. For the past 8 years, ALMOST ALL of MV’s new housing units have been expensive, market-rate units (see “Housing units, built and planned, for 2015 through 2023 in MV", Web Link ) NOTHING HAS BEEN CHANGED to ensure a different outcome over the next 8 years! MV is on track to increase our population by 40% and add 15,000 new housing units, Web Link ... ALMOST ALL of these new units will be market rate units. Who will be able to move into them? Teachers? Service workers? Kids who don’t code? NO! Only highest wage earners in the land (/tech workers) are able to “afford” market rate units.
Per the Housing Element Adopted April 11, 2023, page 241, MOST OF THE NEW HOUSING “mandated” by the state is supposed to be AFFORDABLE housing. But that is NOT what is going to be built.
“The City’s RHNA requirements for the 2023-2031 Housing Element projection period are summarized in Table 35 ... the City of Mountain View is required to plan to accommodate the development of at least 11,135 housing units. This includes 2,773 units for very low-income households, 1,597 units for low-income households, 1,885 units for moderate-income households, and 4,880 units for above moderate-income households.” - Web Link
2,773 + 1,597 + 1,885 = 6,255
Over 6,000 of the new units are supposedly “mandated” to be affordable to the 3 lowest income categories (very-low-income, low-income, and moderate). But will these targets for affordable housing be met? No.
“The majority of the total new units is market-rate housing,”