Mountain View City Council eyes local rules to prevent displacement due to redevelopment

“The majority of the total new units is market-rate housing,” said Housing Director Wayne Chen. “Only about 40% of the CSFRA units lost would be coming back as affordable,” he added.

The increase in housing is significant. The city will add 2,300 units to its stock, amounting to a net gain of 1,300 units. But there is a catch.

Since 2012, nearly 1,000 rent-controlled units – covered by the city’s Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA) – have been demolished or are slated to be demolished to make way for 30 new residential projects, according to the study session memo.

Addressing housing displacement is a top priority for the city, said Mayor Alison Hicks, who spoke at a study session devoted to the issue at a City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The displacement of tenants from their homes has weighed heavily on Mountain View, she said, sharing the sentiment of public comments that referenced the controversial redevelopment of 2005 Rock St. , a 2018 decision that replaced older, more affordable apartments with $1.3 million rowhouses.

“The state giveth and the state taketh,” said council member Emily Ann Ramos, who supported the creation of a local ordinance – instead of a more flexible framework – to ensure that protections remain in place for tenants.

But while SB 330 has given the city a mandate to replace rent-stabilized housing, it is set to expire in 2030.

The city has met these requirements, Chen said, referring to the council’s directive to replace rent-controlled units at the income level of previous tenants who earned 80% or less of the area median income (AMI). For moderate and above-moderate income households, these units will be replaced with deed-restricted units at 80% AMI, Chen said.

A state law, SB 330 , which went into effect in 2020, requires that cities replace demolished, rent-protected units so there is no net loss. Additionally, it requires that low-income tenants receive relocation benefits and gives these tenants the opportunity to return to the redeveloped property at an affordable rent or sale price.

Council members also expressed support for the staff recommendation of replacing CSFRA units with moderate-income units, that stipulate rents between 80% and 120% AMI. Lower-income units will still be included, but having moderate-income units will make redevelopment projects more feasible, according to the study session memo.

Council members Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak took a “wait-and-see” approach, with the perspective that a lot can change before SB 330 expires in 2030, or that it might even be extended past 2030.

Several council members, Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Pat Showalter, also supported the idea of an ordinance, with Showalter advocating for more data collection about how displacement plays out in the community and whether tenants return to their units once they are redeveloped.

“And generally, when you have that deep feeling of helplessness, you do what you can to make sure that never happens again,” Ramos continued. “This is our opportunity, we can lock in our protections, no matter what the state decides to do.”

“There was this palpable sense of helplessness, that we had people standing right there saying, please do not take away my home,” Ramos said, recounting the lead-up to the project's approval.

City council will hold another study session, addressing other parts of the city’s displacement strategy in early 2024. The ordinance likely will come back to council for review in late 2024, City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said.

Council members also supported the idea of parsing out vacant units from the housing stock, potentially making them available to lower-income tenants.

Ramos agreed, adding that it would extend the right to return protections in SB 330 to middle-income tenants who are displaced by redevelopment.

These units put a focus back on “the missing middle,” said Council member Ellen Kamei. “Those who are in the 80% and 120% AMI range may feel like they are above moderate, but they are really moderate to low-income in our state and county,” she said.

Mountain View City Council eyes local rules to prevent displacement due to redevelopment

A city ordinance could enshrine state-level protections and bolster measures to keep tenants housed