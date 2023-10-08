Had enough heat? Wet weather is returning

Rain is likely to make a comeback across the San Francisco Bay Area this week, with temperatures also dropping by double digits.

The best chances for light rain will be Monday, Oct. 9, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Along the Peninsula, the chance of rain will be 40% after 11 a.m., according to forecasts. San Francisco, Oakland and Napa will have a 50% chance of precipitation in the period, according to the weather service.

The highest probability of precipitation will be 65% in Santa Rosa and 55% in San Rafael

Chances will be 40% in Concord and Hayward; 35% in Fremont and Sunnyvale; 30% in Santa Cruz, and 25% in San Jose and Livermore.