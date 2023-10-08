Gov. Newsom vetoes Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes in California

A bill to allow Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes in California has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to Assemblymember Matt Haney, who authored the legislation.

Assembly Bill 374 passed the Assembly with a 66-9 vote last month after previously being approved by the state Senate.

The legislation would have allowed local jurisdictions to authorize cannabis retailers to prepare and serve non-cannabis food and beverages and to sell tickets to live performances.

Newsom said he vetoed the bill out of concern that the bill as written could undermine the state's smoke-free workplace protections but that he did "appreciate" that cannabis business owners need to create more revenue streams.

Haney, D-San Francisco, has said the bill was meant to allow struggling cannabis businesses to diversify away from the marijuana-only "dispensary" model and "bring much-needed tourist dollars into empty downtowns."