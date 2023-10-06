Mountain View Whisman looks to renew school parcel tax in upcoming election

On the flipside, November presidential elections tend to lead to higher voter turnout, with more progressive voters willing to vote in favor of tax measures. Even so, Hauser said there should be coordination with other local school districts to ensure local voters aren't getting hit with new tax measures all at once.

A parcel tax measure could appear on the ballot as early as March 2024, according to Jeremy Hauser, founding partner of TeamCivX, a campaign consulting firm. Other choice picks include the May 7 special election and the Nov. 5 general election, and each option has trade-offs. Special elections bear a higher cost on the district, but it's less likely to share a ballot with a slough of other tax measures that may cause voter fatigue.

The decision sets off a flurry of logistical planning, with voter surveys and feasibility work to be done, followed by big decisions on how much to ask of property owners and whether to structure the tax differently from years past. Mountain View Whisman has had a parcel tax going back to 2004, and previous iterations had different tiers based on the size of properties rather than a flat rate. Consultants at the time said such a tax would be vulnerable to a legal challenge .

School board members voted unanimously to hire a consulting firm to lay the groundwork for replacing Measure B, which expires in 2025. Since it's passage in 2017, the tax measure has generated about $2.8 million each year, which has flowed into things like art and music programs, middle school counselors and 'at-risk' supervisors for vulnerable students, according to district officials.

In looking to the future, board member Chris Chiang said he wants the ballot measure's language to be intentional about how the money is going to be spent, and that he was disappointed past measures – including Measure B – had mentioned funding for science education and failed to follow through.

When the parcel tax passed in 2017, the school district's budget was just under $67 million in terms of total revenue and expenditures – a number that now exceeds $100 million. The parcel tax revenue, on the other hand, has remained relatively flat over those years, making it a smaller component of the district's annual spending over time.

"November of next year in particular is going to be a very crowded ballot," he said. "I just don't envision a scenario where we're on the ballot in November and we're not also on the ballot with other agencies throughout Santa Clara County."

"I just think, given the amount of commercial real estate and properties you have in your district, a square footage-based rate could help spread that burden more equitably across your various property types," he said.

A tax based on square footage could raise more money for schools, or it could ease the tax burden on single-family home owners, Hauser said, though no specific analysis had been done on the options just yet.

Board member Laura Blakely wondered whether the school district could shoot for a parcel tax based on square footage, rather than a flat rate. Alameda Unified has such a measure that appears to be legally permissible , provided that the tax measure has a ceiling on how much property owners have to pay.

Mountain View Whisman looks to renew school parcel tax in upcoming election