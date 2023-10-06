Mountain View planning commission backs hotel project, but with serious concerns about lost redwood trees

Thom Jess, owner of Arris Studio Architects, presented the development plans to EPC on behalf of Loren Brown, whose family has owned the property for 55 years. “They see it as an underutilized parcel and are looking for ways to further enhance and further develop the property,” he said.

The project, located at 500 and 550 Ellis St., spans a 2.16-acre site that currently has two one-story office buildings with adjoining surface parking. The developer, Loren Brown of Vance Brown Builders in Palo Alto, plans to demolish the existing buildings to make way for a six-story, 201-room hotel and two-story office building. The site also will include a four-story parking garage.

Commissioners Hank Dempsey, Chris Clark, Preeti Hehmeyer and William Cranston approved the motion, which also asked staff to explore opportunities to preserve the heritage trees, while Commissioner Joyce Yin voted against it, stating that the motion did not go far enough to preserve the existing redwood trees on the property.

With deep concern about the fate of the city's redwood trees, Mountain View's Environmental Planning Commission (EPC) agreed on a 4-1 vote to recommend approval of a new hotel and office building on Ellis Street.

Overall, the commissioners commended the hotel design, which meets green building standards and provides community benefits. But Yin and Cranston expressed deep misgivings about the proposal to remove 15 heritage trees, including numerous mature redwood trees, from the site.

The minimum parking requirement for the site is 209 spaces, but the project requested a permit to reduce parking to 192 spaces, based on its proximity to multi-modal transit options, which staff supported.

The hotel, which would be the first in the East Whisman neighborhood, has some novel design features. It wraps around a fully-automated parking garage, concealing it on three sides from the street, with access to the garage available from National Avenue.

The layout of the buildings shows the hotel on the southern half of the property and the office building on the northern half, split by a 7,350-square-foot paseo. Created as an open pedestrian space, the paseo includes public amenities like movable tables and chairs, built-in seating planters and an outdoor fireplace and lawn game area, according to a city staff report.

The developer is planning on 30 new trees instead. After 15 years, the canopy would be at 36.4% full growth, a slight increase to its existing condition, the report said.

A city ordinance regulates the replacement of removed trees. Heritage trees are supposed to be replaced at a 1:2 ratio and regular trees at a 1:1 ratio. But the site cannot accommodate 39 new trees, according to the report.

An arborist report analyzed 47 trees within and around the project site, identifying 30 as heritage trees. The project plans to remove 15 heritage and nine other trees due to construction impacts, the report said.

“The heritage tree ordinance is not for these kinds of trees. We go after smaller trees that meet the ordinance, but these are enormous and they're in clusters,” Cranston said, adding that it is difficult for a redwood tree to remain viable on its own if the cluster is cleared.

“We're working hard to try to tree all our streets with mature trees. We have one here, and we're diminishing it,” she added.

“A concern is that this is one of the few developments on Ellis, the first one, it is going to set a precedent,” she said. “If we allow for these redwoods to go with this one, every other development following will do the same. And then where will that street be?

With her dissenting vote, Yin said the motion did not go far enough to preserve the trees.

When asked about this possibility, Jess responded that it would be difficult to make significant changes to the hotel and the paseo, where some of the redwood trees are located, but there was potential leeway by the office building.

“As environmental stewards, we need to think about the long-long term and creating a canopy and a diverse set of more native species that will thrive in the environment that we have today and in the future,” Clark said, while noting that he was not advocating for the removal of the redwood trees.

Clark said that, on the contrary, redwoods are often controversial because they consume a lot of water. What's more he said future expansion of the city’s recycled waste water program – the purple pipe network – would likely lead to irrigation using water with salinity too high for redwoods.

One public speaker urged the commission to save the redwood trees, framing it as a moral imperative. The city emphasizes sustainable neighborhoods and climate resiliency in its strategic priorities and should follow what it preaches, she said. She also described the importance of redwood trees as carbon sequesters, absorbing two to three times more carbon than the proposed replacement trees.

Complicating the issue is the East Whisman Precise Plan; it stipulates that the front façade of buildings need to be located within 20 feet of sidewalks. Many mature redwood trees line Ellis Street’s sidewalks, putting them in the pathway of any new construction.

“I just wish that the value of these trees was considered during design,” Yin said. “Because as a lot of people have said, they're not easily replaceable. In fact, the value of my front yard tree, which is 10 feet tall, was $3,000. So, we're not even replacing it properly, not that I even believe replacing it is equivalent, but we can't even do that."

Mountain View planning commission backs hotel project, but with serious concerns about lost redwood trees

Commission members ask developer to consider alternatives to cutting down mature redwood trees