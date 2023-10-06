Forecasters expand heat advisory for much of Bay Area and Central Coast through Saturday

The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory for the Bay Area through Oct. 7, warning of high risk in the Santa Clara Valley on Saturday.

The heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast was expanded and extended twice this week due to high temperatures and low relative humidity.

Originally in effect for the Bay Area coastline, including San Francisco, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley, the advisory issued for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 5 and 6, now includes Santa Cruz County, the Monterey Bay, Carmel Valley and parts of Northern Salinas Valley.

"Forecast highs this afternoon in these areas are expected to be in the 90-95 degree range," weather service officials said.

Temperatures could top out in the low 100s for inland areas, where low humidity will contribute to elevated fire risks, although mild breezes could moderate that somewhat.