Forecasters expand heat advisory for much of Bay Area and Central Coast through Saturday

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 6, 2023, 12:55 pm 0
The National Weather Service has expanded a heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast due to high temperatures and low relative humidity. Courtesy Skitterphoto/Pexels.

The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory for the Bay Area through Oct. 7, warning of high risk in the Santa Clara Valley on Saturday.

The heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast was expanded and extended twice this week due to high temperatures and low relative humidity.

Originally in effect for the Bay Area coastline, including San Francisco, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley, the advisory issued for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 5 and 6, now includes Santa Cruz County, the Monterey Bay, Carmel Valley and parts of Northern Salinas Valley.

"Forecast highs this afternoon in these areas are expected to be in the 90-95 degree range," weather service officials said.

Temperatures could top out in the low 100s for inland areas, where low humidity will contribute to elevated fire risks, although mild breezes could moderate that somewhat.

In Menlo Park, the forecast called for a high of 96 degrees Friday, and in Woodside, a high of 98. Saturday's forecast calls for 94 in Menlo Park and 97 in Woodside.

Highs through Saturday are forecast to be in the 80s and 90s along the coast and 90 to 100 degrees inland.

Risk from heat-related illnesses ranges from low to high around the Bay Area. Santa Clara Valley has a high risk factor for Saturday.

A cooling trend is forecast for the entire region later in the weekend, with near normal temperatures and the possibility of light rain returning by Monday, Oct. 9.

The heat advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday, and the weather service is reminding people to limit outdoor activity if possible, to never leave children or pets in vehicles and to stay hydrated.

Menlo Park's libraries and Arillaga Recreation Center are serving as cooling centers during the heat wave, city officials said. Courtesy city of Menlo Park.

