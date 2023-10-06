News

Caltrain suspends early October weekend service between San Francisco and Millbrae for electrification work

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 6, 2023, 1:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Caltrain announced plans to suspend some weekend train service in October to do work to electrify the rail line. Courtesy Caltrain.

Caltrain will be suspending its service between San Francisco and Millbrae stations on the weekends of Oct. 7 to 8 and Oct. 14 to 15 to give way to the rail line's electrification project, agency officials said.

Passengers are advised to use alternative transit options, such as the bus bridge service. According to Caltrain, travelers going to Fleet Week on Oct. 7 to 8 or to Chase Center either weekend can also transfer to BART trains at Millbrae to see the festivities along the San Francisco waterfront.

Travelers going to the Levi's Stadium can take BART trains to Millbrae and transfer to Caltrain, then transfer to VTA light rail at Mountain View, or take BART trains to Milpitas Station and transfer to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain officials said.

According to the transit agency, these upcoming service suspensions will be the 20th and 21st of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which operations will be adjusted to give way to construction and testing for electrified service.

The electrified service is expected to launch passenger service in the fall of 2024.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caltrain suspends early October weekend service between San Francisco and Millbrae for electrification work

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 6, 2023, 1:38 pm

Caltrain will be suspending its service between San Francisco and Millbrae stations on the weekends of Oct. 7 to 8 and Oct. 14 to 15 to give way to the rail line's electrification project, agency officials said.

Passengers are advised to use alternative transit options, such as the bus bridge service. According to Caltrain, travelers going to Fleet Week on Oct. 7 to 8 or to Chase Center either weekend can also transfer to BART trains at Millbrae to see the festivities along the San Francisco waterfront.

Travelers going to the Levi's Stadium can take BART trains to Millbrae and transfer to Caltrain, then transfer to VTA light rail at Mountain View, or take BART trains to Milpitas Station and transfer to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain officials said.

According to the transit agency, these upcoming service suspensions will be the 20th and 21st of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which operations will be adjusted to give way to construction and testing for electrified service.

The electrified service is expected to launch passenger service in the fall of 2024.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.