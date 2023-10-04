Kaiser strike begins as 68,000 employees stage walkout at California hospitals

“Healthcare workers are taking the work action to protest Kaiser executives’ bad faith bargaining, which is getting in the way of finding solutions to solve the Kaiser short-staffing crisis,” according to a statement from Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, the largest of the coalition’s unions.

Those who walked out include nursing assistants, house keepers, X-ray technicians, phlebotomists, pharmacists, optometrists and other support staff. The strike is expected to last through Saturday morning. Doctors and most nurses are not part of the strike.

Kaiser and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions were unable to reach a deal during a marathon bargaining session in San Francisco Tuesday. The coalition represents eight unions in five states and the District of Columbia. More than 90% of its members work in California facilities where the health care giant serves more than 9 million patients.

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente employees walked off the job this morning, initiating the largest health care worker strike in U.S. history, union officials said.

Kaiser maintains its employees have the best salaries and benefits among competitors in each state that it operates in and that the strike is unjustified. It has offered raises of 12.5% to 16% over four years depending on state and a $21 minimum wage, although California workers have been offered a $23 minimum wage.

The union coalition began bargaining six months ago, advocating for a $25-per-hour minimum wage for all workers and a 24.5% raise over four years for employees in all of Kaiser’s labor markets. The coalition also said facilities are dangerously understaffed and has accused Kaiser of unfair labor practices for failing to share information needed for bargaining, such as staffing numbers.

“We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities,” the statement said.

In a statement, Kaiser said it made agreements with the union coalition on several proposals Tuesday but did not specify on which issues. Both parties remain at the bargaining table, according to the statement.

Health care workers are required by federal law to give employers 10-days advance notice of a strike. Kaiser executives said facilities are prepared to continue operating during the strike.

Last year, Kaiser’s mental health workers in Northern California striked for 10 weeks over caseloads and long wait times. The strike coincided with a state investigation into whether the health insurer was providing members timely and adequate access to appointments. That investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for the Department of Managed Health Care told CalMatters.

Although Kaiser hospitals and emergency departments will remain open, non-urgent appointments and procedures may be delayed, Kaiser said in a statement to patients. Kaiser recommends that patients check whether their local facilities are affected by the strike. Some pharmacies might close temporarily or reduce hours during the walkout.

