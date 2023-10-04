Bay Area heat advisory starts Thursday, warning of unseasonably high temps

Temperatures around the Bay Area are expected to heat up starting Thursday, Oct. 5, and into Friday, Oct. 6, with above-average seasonal temperatures, according to a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

Afternoon high temperatures will range between 87 to 98 degrees, with a heat advisory issued for both days, starting at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasting until 11 p.m. Friday. Individuals working or participating in outdoor activities may experience moderate-to-major heat risk, the weather service said.

In anticipation of the hot weather, the city of Mountain View plans to open three facilities for community members to use as cooling centers on Thursday and Friday:

• The Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby, located at 1000 Villa St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Mountain View Community Center lobby, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.