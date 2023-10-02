News

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 8:40 am
Local residents who have died recently include:

Marlene Cummings Arnold, 91, a Portola Valley resident who taught nursing, was an academic counselor at the College of San Mateo for 29 years, was an active member of the Thomas Merton Center of Palo Alto and loved flowers and traveling, on Sept. 16.

Manuel Santos Avila, 81, a Santa Clara resident who served in the U.S. Navy and was a social worker with the County of Santa Clara Children’s Protective Services for 29 years, on Sept. 9.

Kevin George Bohannon, 32, a former Palo Alto resident who served for five years in the U.S. Navy, earning the Sailor of the Year award in 2016, worked as a project manager for Landscape Development Inc. in Fresno and had a passion for duck hunting, on Aug. 26.

Susan J. Levy, 82, a Portola Valley resident who was an accomplished skier, backpacker and teacher and who served as a leader in organizations for Palo Alto youth baseball, animals, women’s rights, care for single mothers, elders and community colleges, on Sept. 23.

Cyrena Nelson Wilson, 102, a Menlo Park resident whose varied career included work as a crime reporter, a teacher of Creative Dance and decades as a Palo Alto Unified elementary school teacher and who loved artistic endeavors, psychology and sailing, on Aug. 10.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/Obituaries.

