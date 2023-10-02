News

Downtown events: Oktoberfest returns to Mountain View, farmers market swaps location for 49ers games

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 3:09 pm
Dancers at Mountain View's Oktoberfest festival in 2014. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Oktoberfest returns to Mountain View

After a several-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is returning to downtown Mountain View on Oct. 7-8. Pull up a chair at a number of communal tables to join the merriment and sample traditional German food, beer and music. Family friendly activities include a pretzel eating contest and a chicken dance as well as a Stein holding contest and a beer belly contest on tap for adults.

The festival also features a marketplace with opportunities to support local businesses that will be selling woodcraft, art, botanical items, jewelry and more.

The event, which offers free admission, will take place downtown, in the parking lot at the intersection of Dana Street and Bryant Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Opportunities to volunteer at Oktoberfest also are still available.

For more information about Oktoberfest, including a schedule of events and supporting vendors, visit www.mvoktoberfest.com.

Farmers Market changes location on some weekends

On select Sundays, the Mountain View’s Farmers Market will move to an alternate location to accommodate 49ers home football games, which will need the Caltrain parking lot to accommodate fans.

The farmers market will be located at California Street and Bryant Street (lot 12) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Sunday, Oct. 29

Sunday, Nov. 11

Sunday, Dec. 10

