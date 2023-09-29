Police nab man with loaded gun after he allegedly tried to steal bicycle tires in Mountain View

A man attempting to steal bicycle tires was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in public Wednesday morning, according to a police statement posted on Nextdoor.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 27, reporting that a man was trying to remove tires off of bicycles parked outside an apartment complex on the 2400 block of El Camino Real, police said.

Police officers on route to the building spotted a man matching the description on the corner of Latham Street and Rengstorff Avenue. They apprehended the suspect, detained him and searched his backpack, police said.

The suspect, a 36-year-old transient, was carrying a loaded gun that had its serial numbers removed. Officers also discovered methamphetamine and burglary tools inside the backpack, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of misappropriation of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm in public and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail, police said.