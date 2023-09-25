Cold front brings rain, high surf advisory to Bay Area

Fall has arrived in the Bay Area along with cooler-than-normal temperatures, a chance of rain and dangerous surf conditions along the coast.

A cold front moving down from the Oregon border is expected to bring rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, particularly for northern Sonoma County and the Mayacamas Mountains, according to the National Weather service.

"Later today and into this evening we're going to see a cold front coming through and that will bring rain mostly to the North Bay, although the rest of the Bay Area, San Francisco, the East Bay and Peninsula might get some drizzle from it as well," said Weather Service meteorologist Dial Hoang.

The system is forecast to drop anywhere from .10 of an inch to .20 of an inch of rain on the North Bay valleys, with higher elevations possibly seeing a half inch to three-quarters of an inch, Hoang said.

Temperatures will remain relatively cool for the next couple of days, with inland valleys topping out around the high 70s to low 80s in the warmest areas and North Bay highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s, although the entire region should warm up later in the week as the rain moves past.