Local residents who have died recently: Azcueta, Callahan and Santo Domingo

Local residents who have died recently include:

Arturo Santo Domingo, 84, a resident of Atherton and Las Vegas who served 26 years as an official scorekeeper for the Giants and the Oakland A's, co-founded the Cable Car Classic college basketball tournament, was named to the the Santa Clara University Athletics Hall of Fame and won the Pioneer Award from the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Hall of Fame for being Major League Baseball's first Hispanic scorekeeper, on Aug. 25.

Priscilla C. Azcueta, 68, a San Mateo resident who grew up in Mountain View, loved to travel, adopted several beloved Bichon dogs, and over the course of a more than 40-year career served as vice president at Manpower Inc., managing director of Expandability Staffing and vocational rehabilitation specialist at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, on Aug. 20.

James Edward Callahan, 80, a former Menlo Park resident who was born in New York, served 10 years as a reservist in the Marine Corps, hitchhiked to California where he had a long career with Boys Clubs of America, and was a key witness in a lawsuit to ensure that girls would get equal access, leading to what's now the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, on Aug. 13.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at MV-Voice.com/Obituaries.