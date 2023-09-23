Community Briefs: Community trail race, National Merit semifinalists and a STEM competition finalist

The group was recently recognized with a city proclamation in honor of its 30th anniversary, which Mayor Alison Hicks presented at a Sept. 12 Mountain View City Council meeting.

The courses for the 5K and 10K races go north into Shoreline Park, while the 3-mile walk course heads south on the trail to the Evelyn Avenue bridge and back.

The event features 5K and 10K races, as well as a 3-mile walk. Each of the courses start and end on the Stevens Creek Trail and participants will meet at Microsoft's campus, 1045 La Avenida St.

Roughly 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, about half of whom will receive a National Merit scholarship, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Finalists are expected to be notified in February.

The local honorees are among over 16,000 semifinalists nationally, representing the highest scorers in each state on the 2022 PSAT. The number of semifinalists from each state is proportional to the state's share of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

For more information on the Trailblazer Race and to sign up, visit stevenscreektrail.org .

After graduating, Tran said that she is interested in pursuing a pre-med track, majoring in biology.

The winner of the competition will receive a $250,000 college scholarship, with a science teacher who inspired them getting $50,000 and their school receiving a new science lab, according to the competition website.

"When the opportunity to make a video for this competition came up, I thought it would be a great opportunity to raise awareness about increasing research for this certain field, while also sharing a passion of mine with a larger audience," Tran said.

Tran told the Voice that she learned about neurons and neurotransmitters in a psychology class that she took her junior year and was interested in their impact on diseases like Alzheimers.

Tran submitted a video about neurotransmitters, which is available to watch on the competition website.

Over 2,400 students from around the world participated in this year's competition. Applicants each submitted an original video, no more than two minutes in length, to explain a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or math, according to the Breakthrough Junior Challenge's website .

Community Briefs: Community trail race, National Merit semifinalists and a STEM competition finalist