Arts briefs: Joshua Redman at Stanford Live, Smuin Ballet, Springline's official opening and more

From the world premiere "Salsa 'Til Dawn" to a Johnny Cash tribute to danced in cowboy boots, the wide range of works in Smuin Contemporary Ballet's 2023-24 season kickoff could almost be summed up by another work on their diverse program: "everything but the kitchen sink," better known as "Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino" by Val Caniparoli. But the mix is not an unusual step for Smuin, which frequently brings together classical ballet with other styles. Headlining the company's 30th anniversary season opener is "Salsa 'Til Dawn," by top choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie, who has worked with such big names as American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Beyoncé. The piece is set to an original Cuban jazz score by Grammy- and Emmy-award-winning composer Charles Fox. The program also marks the return of James Kudelka’s "The Man in Black," set to Cash's music, and Caniparoli's work, a neoclassical piece set to Vivaldi and commissioned by Smuin in 2014.

Sept. 21-24 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $25-$84. smuinballet.org.

Springline Opening Events

Menlo Park's newest development marks its official opening with an extravaganza of activities that truly does seem to offer something for everyone. Following on festivities from last week that included a sold-out jazz show, Springline's opening events this weekend include a craft cocktail fair on Sept. 21, an art gala on Sept. 22 highlighting pieces by local artists, with LED installations, live art and more on display in the plaza, plus craft cocktails and bites and a panel discussion. The following day, Sept. 23, heralds the coming of fall with the End of Summer Palooza, a carnival with live music, games, food trucks, wine tasting and outdoor movies. Also on Sept. 23, guests can get their groove on without even disturbing the neighbors at the After Dark Silent Disco, dancing to tunes spun by DJ Red Corvette broadcast through headphones, while enjoying outdoor games, plus beer and wine.

Sept. 21-23 at Springline, 1302 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Art gala tickets are $25; admission to the cocktail fair, carnival and silent disco is free. springline.com.

Friday Night at the Art Center

The Palo Alto Art Center celebrates its newest exhibition, "Boom Oaxaca," with an evening of hands-on art activities and a cash bar serving up specialty cocktails. The show, originally organized by the Fresno-based cultural arts center Arte Américas, draws on the cultures of California and Oaxaca, Mexico, highlighting commissioned works in a variety of media by artists with Oaxacan roots. The works came about in part through interviews with community members in the Central Valley who have cultural connections to Oaxaca and California and touch on topics such as maintaining culture and the right to healthy, culturally appropriate food.

Sept. 22, 6-8 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. Admission is free. cityofpaloalto.org.

Galactic

New Orleans-based Galactic has infused the irresistible funk style of its hometown in a sound that touches a wide variety of genres, from blues, hip-hop and alternative pop to a retro groove. Galactic's style effortlessly morphs to spotlight the talents of many collaborators, including Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, Macy Gray, Boots Riley and Boyfriend. Joining the lineup in recent years is vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph. Hailing from New Orleans herself, Joseph previously fronted fellow NOLA band, the Original Pinettes, an all-female brass band, and also appeared on “American Idol.”

Sept. 22, 8 p.m. at The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. $68-$133. guildtheatre.com.