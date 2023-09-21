News

Another Spare the Air alert issued for Friday due to wildfire smoke

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 21, 2023, 11:31 am 1
The Bay Area's first Spare the Air alert of the year has been issued for May 31, 2021. Photo by Anuragrana18/Wikimedia Commons.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air alert through Friday due to wildfire smoke that continues to linger in the region from fires burning further north in California and southern Oregon.

The alerts, which include a ban on burning wood or other solid fuels in the Bay Area, were also in effect for Wednesday and Thursday because of the smoke coming from several massive wildfires, such as the Smith River Complex Fire, SRF Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex fires, the Flat Fire and the Anvil Fire.

If people smell smoke, they are encouraged to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the air quality in their area by visiting https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Comments

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
9 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
9 hours ago

& Around (our Mountain View) Town
Our town has a school district (MVWSD) that has what I think of as a well reasoned and vetted process that deals with this environmental problem.

It is based on the local air particulate monitoring - (the link above) and a specific process that uses this monitor data to chose what options a local principal should use. [Districts webpage link below]

The 'physical' implementation of this student safety process is aided by the high air filtering classroom improvement work that was done during the heights of The Pandemic.

