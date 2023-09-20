Spare the Air alert issued through Thursday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert that will be in effect through Thursday, Sept. 21, because of wildfire smoke that has drifted into the region from further north in California and Oregon.

The district had previously issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday, Sept. 20, because of the wildfire smoke, but upgraded it to the Spare the Air alert, which bans burning wood, fire logs or other solid fuel on the days it is in effect.

If people smell smoke, they are encouraged to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the latest air quality readings in their area on this website.