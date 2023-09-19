Los Altos' housing element approved by the state, adding to the number of compliant Peninsula cities

The city of Los Altos recently announced that the state accepted its plans for future housing growth on Sept. 5, according to a press release.

Los Altos first submitted its housing element – a proposal that proves to the state it has a roadmap for meeting its housing needs – to the California Department of Housing and Community Development in January. But the original version didn't pass muster, and the city was asked to make modifications.

Los Altos’ housing element outlines plans to allow for 1,958 residential units to be built over the next eight years, including strategies for accommodating housing affordable to those with incomes ranging from very-low to above-moderate income, the city said.

The city is seeking to hire a housing services manager who will oversee and implement the programs outlined in the housing element.

“This will help to ensure Los Altos will not be subject to state-led rezoning of single-family districts; 'builder’s remedy,' where State laws are enforced; and loss of funding from federal, state, and regional sources,” the city said.