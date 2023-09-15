Mountain View City Council approves another round of local firearm regulations

The Mountain View City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to adopt two firearm safety ordinances that require firearm dealers to obtain a local permit, and bans gun and ammunition sales in homes. These businesses also must operate at least 250 feet away from parks, schools and day care settings.

The motion passed unanimously, with Council member Ellen Kamei absent from the discussion and vote.

Since 2020, the city has adopted two firearm safety ordinances: one prohibiting the possession of guns on city property and the second requiring the safe storage of guns in homes and vehicles. The current ordinance aims to regulate the activities of gun dealers.

To legally operate in the state, dealers need to obtain a Federal Firearms License and a California license. But the state also lets local agencies adopt their own permitting requirements, Assistant City Attorney Diana Fazely said. Assuming local permits, gun dealers would need to comply with local regulations before they can acquire a state license.

Gun dealers will need to obtain an annual permit from the Mountain View Police Department to continue operating their businesses in the city. As part of the process, they will need to provide information about their prior permitting history, criminal conviction history and demonstrate compliance with federal and state requirements, Fazely said.