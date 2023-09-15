News

AT&T outage brings down Mountain View's emergency lines, 9-1-1 calls routed to Santa Clara County

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2023, 1:54 pm 0
Updated: Fri, Sep 15, 2023, 2:40 pm
Mountain View Fire Department vehicles in the Mountain View Police Department parking lot on Oct. 16, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Mountain View's emergency lines went down due to a widespread AT&T outage on Friday, Sept. 15.

Calls to 9-1-1 will be answered by Santa Clara County during the outage, the Mountain View Police Department announced shortly after 1 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. Those needing emergency assistance should continue to call 9-1-1, the department said.

The police's non-emergency number (650-903-6344) is still operational.

The department learned about the outage just after noon on Friday and there isn't an estimated time of restoration, police spokesperson Katie Nelson said.

The impact of the AT&T outage isn't limited to Mountain View. All the phone lines at the Palo Alto Police Department are down and Santa Clara County's dispatch system is also handling 9-1-1 calls in that city.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

