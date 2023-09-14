Australian race car driver charged in fatal La Honda crash is out on bail

The California Highway Patrol said a Ford Taurus was traveling west on a blind curve on the two-lane highway when it collided with an eastbound BMW driven by Nardini, killing the two backseat passengers in the Taurus, 80-year-old La Honda residents Jack Davis and Linda Davis.

Nardini was released from jail on Sept. 12, according to Christine Kuchac-Noonan, a legal analyst in Noonan's office. She said she could not comment further on Nardini's case at this time.

At a hearing in Redwood City Misdemeanor Court on Monday, Sept. 11, Commissioner Sarah P. Burdick granted two conditions on Nardini's bail requested by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office: He will have to surrender his passport and he must remain in San Mateo County, but will be allowed to travel to the office of his attorney, John Noonan, in the East Bay city of Dublin.

Luke Nardini, 31, faces two misdemeanor manslaughter charges for the head-on collision on Sept. 1 on Highway 84 in La Honda, east of Peek-A-Boo Lane. He was being held in jail with bail set at $20,000.

There is more than one area of Highway 84 that has been impacted by lane closures recently , as well as some local debate over that detail in the official account of the accident. Lorrain Rucker, a local resident who drives through the area every day, told this news organization that the closed lane is on the westbound side of the highway, not the eastbound side, as was reported by the District Attorney's office.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Nardini was driving east on the highway when there was a closure of the eastbound lane so he moved into the westbound lane and apparently forgot to move back to the right side of the road.

She and son Jamie visited Luke in jail last Wednesday, Sept. 6, and he "expressed again how sorry he is about what has happened and the pain he has caused," her post said. A fundraiser to support the family's travel and lodging costs had raised over 26,000 Australian dollars of its AU$30,000 goal as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Nardini is a Formula 500 race car driver from the West Australia town of Narrogin, according to The Guardian and multiple Australian media reports. His mother Cheryle Nardini said in a Facebook post that the family and Luke are "devastated" that two people died.

According to prosecutors, Nardini, who had been visiting California, was traveling at about 55-60 mph in the wrong lane because he is accustomed to driving on the left side of the road in Australia. Spotting the oncoming BMW about 10 feet away, the Taurus driver tried to evade the crash but was struck head-on.

Australian race car driver charged in fatal La Honda crash is out on bail

Court grants prosecutor's request for Luke Nardini to surrender passport, remain in San Mateo County until trial