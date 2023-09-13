Mountain View City Council ends six-decade school fields partnership, gives district final offer for new agreement

The Mountain View City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to end a more than six-decade agreement with the Mountain View Whisman School District for the joint operation of campus fields. The vote came with a caveat that the district could accept a subsequent agreement with non-negotiable terms set by the city.
The council voted 6-0, with Ellen Kamei absent, to accept a city staff recommendation to terminate the joint use agreement for school fields. The council members added a stipulation that the city would lay out its requirements for a successor agreement and give the school board until the end of the calendar year to accept the offer. The proposal is a take-it-or-leave-it proposition, not an opportunity for further negotiation, council member Lisa Matichak said.
The vote comes after multi-year negotiations broke down, with the school district announcing that it was pausing the talks earlier this year.
Under the joint use agreement, the first iteration of which dates back to 1959, the city pays for maintenance and improvements to the fields at Mountain View's public elementary and middle schools. In return, the school district agrees to let the public use its open space in a way that doesn't interfere with school operations. In practice, this has meant that campuses are open after school hours. The city has also managed renting fields for sports games and other community uses during these times.
The long-standing agreement was slated to run through June 30, 2025. The school district has said that even if the joint use agreement ends, it will continue to allow public access to school campuses when classes aren't in session.
City staff and council members described trying to continue negotiations as a waste of time and said that the district needs to make clear its position. In lieu of the joint use agreement, city staff said they would prioritize improving the city's own parks and building new ones.
Council member Lucas Ramirez said that the city was getting "deeply mixed signals" from the school district and a "total lack of clarity on where we're in the wrong."
"What I don't want to do is direct our staff to continue spinning their wheels in mud," Ramirez said. "I don't think that's going to be productive. I have no confidence that if we continue to negotiate the way that we have been that things will be any different seven years from now."
School district officials have said that they were surprised by the city staff's decision to place termination of the joint use agreement before the council and that the district's decision to pause negotiations shouldn't be interpreted as wanting to end the agreement.
School board member Laura Blakely, who said she was speaking in her personal capacity, told the council that the proposal to end the joint use agreement was "abrupt and premature."
"It's not a good look for the city and school district to simply cease communicating and attempting in good faith to work collaboratively together for the good of the residents of Mountain View," Blakely said. "It feels like young kids at the playground getting in an argument in the sand box and saying 'I don't like you anymore' and taking their toys and going home."
City Manager Kimbra McCarthy told the council that the cumulative effect of the district's choices made it clear that it wasn't intending to move forward with the joint use agreement. In addition to pausing the talks, McCarthy pointed to the district recently removing city signs on school fields and replacing them with district signs, as well as moving ahead with fencing at Monta Loma Elementary School without checking with the city.
"Ultimately, the words and actions of the district put the city on notice that the school district was disengaging from the partnership and was acting independently over their own land, outside of and despite the joint use agreement," McCarthy said.
Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph told the council that the signs were changed in response to public confusion over how to address issues with the fields.
School board President Laura Ramirez Berman said in a Monday, Sept. 11, letter to Mayor Alison Hicks that the district is committed "to developing a collaborative solution" and has certain concerns it wants addressed.
"It is my belief and hope that we can come to terms on those issues through continued good-faith negotiations. … If we can’t agree on terms, and only in that case, we should mutually agree to terminate the JUA and work towards the seamless transfer of responsibility for the school fields to the District," Berman said.
One question at Tuesday's meeting was what the fate would be of local youth sports if the city stopped managing the rental process. Representatives from local soccer and softball leagues said that the system that the school district would use to manage rentals would advantage expensive travel teams at the expense of local, volunteer-led groups.
Community Services Director John Marchant told the council that the city believes it can accommodate the majority of these groups on city-owned fields. Rudolph said that the district has no intention of wanting to end youth sports, but that it can't give certain groups access ahead of others.
Disagreement over what there's disagreement about
The district and city appeared to be at odds over what issues remain unresolved between the two parties. District officials have said that the city's system for renting out the fields isn't in compliance with the Civic Center Act and that it wants the city to provide broader indemnification from liability for events happening outside school hours.
The city disputes that it is violating the Civic Center Act. City Attorney Jennifer Logue said on Tuesday that the school district has suggested its rental rates are too low and that the way it prioritizes applicants isn't allowed. However, Logue said that both are permissible under the law and that the city had asked many times for specific examples of violations. According to Logue, the city already offered to put in language saying that it would comply with the Civic Center Act.
As for indemnification, Logue said that the city already added language to the draft agreement that both parties would indemnify each other "to the fullest extent permitted by California law." The school district didn't suggest modifications to that language or propose alternative language, Logue said.
In contrast, Rudolph said that his staff informed him that there wasn't a resolution on indemnification.
Berman also said in her letter to Hicks that the district wants itemized invoices for the work the city is doing to maintain school fields and a shared system for tracking maintenance concerns.
Assistant City Manager Audrey Seymour Ramberg said on Tuesday that itemized invoices seems like an administrative matter and that it was unclear how it was relevant to the negotiations and that city staff don't recall maintenance tracking being brought up in past meetings.
Multiple council members said that they were hearing unclear or contradictory information, and that they wanted the school district to make its position clear.
"There's just been an awful lot of posturing – very counterproductive posturing," Council member Pat Showalter said. "That's really unfortunate. It's been a waste of colossal amounts of time. And I think it really has done serious damage to the relationship between the city and the school district."
Comments
on Sep 13, 2023 at 2:29 pm
The city is doing the right thing here. The mvwsd is basically goading the city into terminating by giving them dumb requests.
Why does the district want to mow lawns so badly?
on Sep 13, 2023 at 2:52 pm
Good for the city. The Council should not be surprised by Dr. Rudolph's lack of clarity. He has put this neighborhood through Hell and back with his very clear antics that it was his way or the highway. Maybe it is time for a change in district administration.
on Sep 13, 2023 at 3:06 pm
Laura Blakely should have called in - anonymously- if she wanted to make her comments in her personal capacity. [as a person - she should not have identified herself as a school trustee / right? / she shouldn't have talked to her Board President during break, and she shouldn't have publicly deferred in line - to let her Board President precede her in public comments ] But / I think we should just "count her out" as a person to placate this 'mess'.
This MVWSD Board's actions in overseeing their Superintendent - is sadly lacking. The deferral to the Administration - for Public Policy - is also readily apparent 'in this mess'. And Laura Blakely is the most differential Trustee currently on the Board; count her votes, and listen to her 'I agree(s) with the staff' during public meetings.
School Board President Berman - although only 9 months into her term - is not (In My Opinion) showing the requisite level of 'determined professionalism' and GRIT needed to look out for the interests of public school kids and other kids in our community.
MAYbe, pray maybe, 3 Trustees (a legal majority) will finally come to their senses when the 'almost complete' draft is finished by the City and submitted to the Board for a vote.
- The legal advice the MVWSD is using seems sub-par. The clear guidance of the Board is non-existent. The ability of the senior staff - is inconsistent with the demands of this now 'delicate' but in previous decades "rather uneventful" community negotiation. - sad
on Sep 13, 2023 at 3:34 pm
Anyone who has knowledge of Dr Rudolph's leadership style and actions over the past 8 years is not surprised by this. His leadership style is based on fear and intimidation. He only promotes staff that agree with everything he says. He does not allow constructive criticism or feedback on his decisions. As a result, many good staff have quit or been forced out of MVWSD. And the board always protects him. Some board members will ask him more challenging questions submitted by the public at the board meetings, but he usually is allowed to provided a vague or inaccurate non response to the question without follow up. The board approved a $1M home 'loan' during COVID 2020 summer with no opportunity for public input and very little legal ability to recoup the funds if he decides to sell his property, quit or move. Can you imagine if the MV city council did this for the MV City Manager with no advance public notice and no public input? Outrageous. He also spends more on consultants than many mid size tech companies in the area. Dr Rudolph runs MVWSD with an iron fist and no real interest in constructive feedback or collaborative decision making. It's his way or the highway, and his way is often unclear, illogical , and ever-shifting as the city council has pointed out. I can only conclude the board is either intimidated by him, thinks they can't hire a better replacement, or is so enamored with him during his weekly 1:1 meetings with each of them individually that they can't actually see the truth. It's unfortunate he is now leaving a trail of destruction in the broader community instead of *just* the school district. I hope someday someone has the courage to say enough is enough and hold him accountable for his poor leadership and lack of community building over the past 8 years. Is this the moment? Maybe maybe not. Probably not. I applaud the council and city staff for standing up to Dr. Rudolph. MVWSD and our broader community deserves better.
on Sep 13, 2023 at 8:29 pm
"It's not a good look for the city and school district to simply cease communicating and attempting in good faith to work collaboratively together for the good of the residents of Mountain View," Blakely said.
But elsewhere the article says: "multi-year negotiations broke down, with the school district announcing that it was pausing the talks earlier this year."
Maybe Blakely meant "It's not a good look for the school district to unilaterally pause communicating and attempting in good faith to work collaboratively together for the good of the residents of Mountain View despite city willingness to negotiate."
The district said "we're not going to talk to you any more" and then the district wrote a letter to the city proposing to end the agreement so that the district could maintain the fields. Then the city said "OK, if that's what you want" and Rudolph is acts like this came out of nowhere.
MVWSD: Worst. Leadership. Ever.
Will this affect Rudolph's performance review this year? Nope.
on Sep 13, 2023 at 8:32 pm
Headline should be "Mountain View City Council agrees to end six-decade school fields partnership..." rather than implying that it was their idea to start with
on Sep 14, 2023 at 8:43 am
As a now former MVWSD employee who left because of how Rudolph treats people who work in the district that he doesn't like, I can confirm all of what CC above said about him. He makes decisions without seeking all of the information available to him and then refuses to change the decision when presented with clear facts that don't support the decision. He has all those consultants because then he really doesn't have to work. He's got a sweet high paying job and doesn't have to work thanks to the Board's blindness to his action. Time to wake up board members and see what is really happening behind the scenes.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 12:10 am
Rudolph's letter said MVWSD could cover the cost of maintenance now done for free by the city through charging field access fees to Youth groups. But the city says the majority of that access can be accommodated elsewhere. So that means there won't be enough funds to cover the districts costs after all. Also the local kids from the schools will have to go to a different field elsewhere in the city, while the district tries to find groups from out of town to rent their now idle fields.
Plus, the district still has to pay to maintain the fields from usage during the school day, since that would presumably wear on the fields too.
Win win for Rudolph?
on Sep 15, 2023 at 4:35 am
Mountain View parents seem to have a short memory when it come to Dr Rudolph’s decisions that have cost the district money just so he could stand his ground and be right.
Does anyone remember the Teach to One fiasco in 2017? He promised the district would mot have to pay for it it because he had a private donor. Well that lie led to a $521,000 failed experiment that hurt middle school students math teaching experience. They pulled the plug in that program just 5 months into it after months of parent complaining and bad press. (Check out the Voice’s own archive.)
He seems to make decisions to give him public recognition but so many have back fired.
He made massive personnel moves in 2018 and the public was in uproar asking for his head and yet he remains leading the district.
Should I go on board? When is enough leading the district for his own glory going to stop?
on Sep 15, 2023 at 8:23 am
I think any prospective Board replacement - should really know elementary education, and not just Fire THE GUY. A good leader can take charge, and often must. But poor leadership does't Listen and doesn't Learn from mistakes.
This mostly goes for the Board - which is the Governing Board.
Does the Board want to become an AfterSchool Field Management body? We have a good public system for that, the City Parks & Recreation system.
Also $$$. I think @Long Resident is right, this 'takeover' concept doesn't make fiscal sense for the MVWSSD's financial stability, or for concentrating MVWSD's spending and effort on Resident PUBLIC STUDENT EDUCATION.
???
(SAVE COOPER PARK/ school property development)
(Monta Loma fields/ sharing-resistant Senior Focus Group)
[I support the teaching staff - that now district-wide want better 'perimeter controls' (fencing and gates) for their various safety concerns For Their Students and themselves as MVWSD employees during the school-day-hours].
on Sep 15, 2023 at 2:38 pm
Turns out MVWSD has already listed the school fields for rent on a sort of AIRBNB for school facilities called Faciitron.com Check it out! All the schools are shown with fields available 25% of the time, presumably supplementing the city's reservations and I think violating the current agreement.
So that's his idea of avoiding the management being a burden for the district administrative staff.
Sunnyvale has fields listed too but they only charge $30 and MVWSD is charging $53 per hour.