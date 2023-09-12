News

Palo Alto residents launch fundraiser on GoFundMe to support earthquake victims in Morocco

The objective is to support people and nonprofit organizations that are trying to raise money for families affected by the calamity

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto residents Lamya Alaoui and Stephane Paquet have started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, a community-powered fundraising platform, to support people in Morocco, who were hit by a massive earthquake Friday, Sept 8.

The objective is to come together to support people and nonprofit organizations that are trying to raise money to provide relief for the people and families affected by the calamity.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the earthquake in Morocco. At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support they need. To make it easier for people who want to help those affected, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing verified fundraisers related to the Morocco earthquake," said Alex White, regional spokesperson at GoFundMe, in an email.

"We are a Moroccan-French family, with roots deeply embedded in the rich soil of Morocco. Our bond with Morocco is more than just familial. It is a connection of cultures, of love, and of memories woven over decades Each alleyway tells a story, each market resonates with the laughter of our children, and each sunset reminds us of the many evenings we’ve spent soaking in its beauty. But today, our beloved Morocco is in pain," the organizers wrote on GoFundMe.

