Temporary lane closures planned on Alma Street for Caltrain electrification work

The public can expect to see delays this week along a section of Alma Street in Palo Alto due to work supporting Caltrain's electrification project.

Caltrain crews are scheduled to do potholing work along Alma Street between Tennyson and Seale avenues, and at the intersection of Alma and Forest Avenue, according to a city traffic advisory.

As a result, lanes may be blocked off this Monday through Friday, Sept. 11-15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "The temporary closures are required due to construction equipment and crews entering and exiting the Caltrain right-of-way," the advisory states.