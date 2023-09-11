News

Temporary lane closures planned on Alma Street for Caltrain electrification work

Delays expected Monday through Friday, Sept. 11-15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 11, 2023, 12:30 pm

The public can expect to see delays this week along a section of Alma Street in Palo Alto due to work supporting Caltrain's electrification project.

A northbound Caltrain pulls out of the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain crews are scheduled to do potholing work along Alma Street between Tennyson and Seale avenues, and at the intersection of Alma and Forest Avenue, according to a city traffic advisory.

As a result, lanes may be blocked off this Monday through Friday, Sept. 11-15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "The temporary closures are required due to construction equipment and crews entering and exiting the Caltrain right-of-way," the advisory states.

