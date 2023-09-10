Santa Clara County supervisors to consider how to spend nearly $50M in opioid settlement cash

Santa Clara County supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 12, will discuss how to spend the nearly $50 million in opioid settlement cash the county will be getting to combat the fentanyl and opioid crisis.

Taking the lead on the issue is Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who said she established the county's first fentanyl working group two years ago after a 12-year-old child died of fentanyl poisoning. Chavez said so far, the county has $48 million to spend on the problem.

Santa Clara County is getting a piece of a national, multibillion-dollar opioid settlement against drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers for their role in creating a state and national crisis.

According to the county, they expect to receive money from seven settlements, though only two have been finalized — one with opioid manufacturer Janssen and one with distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Settlements are pending with Allergan Finance, CVS, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Walgreens Co. and Walmart, and the county estimates they will be finalized "in the coming months."

"Based on currently available information, it is estimated that the County could receive up to $45 million from the Janssen and distributors settlements over 18 years," said the county in a report to the Board of Supervisors.