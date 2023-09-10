San Francisco lawmaker's bill on psychedelics heads to governor

A San Francisco lawmaker's bill to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics including "magic mushrooms" has passed its final legislative hurdle. Now it's up to Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Senate approved Senator Scott Wiener's Senate Bill 58 on Thursday. Newsom hasn't indicated whether he will sign the bill into law.

The proposal would remove criminal penalties for personal possession and use of psilocybin and psilocyn found in psychedelic mushrooms; dimethyltryptamine or DMT, used in the hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca, and mescaline, but not peyote.

The bill would also set in motion an administrative process aimed at allowing psychedelics in therapeutic use.

"Veterans and anyone suffering from PTSD and depression should not face criminal penalties for seeking relief," Wiener said in a statement. "Plant-based psychedelics are non-addictive and show tremendous promise at treating some of the most intractable drivers of our nation's mental health crisis."