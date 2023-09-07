News

Parts of Santa Clara County under quarantine due to invasive oriental fruit flies

by Gabe Agcaoili / Bay City News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 7, 2023, 10:40 am 6
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Parts of Santa Clara County have been placed under quarantine after invasive oriental fruit flies were detected in cities such as Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, county officials said.

Oriental fruit flies. Courtesy Santa Clara County.

A 112-square-mile portion of the county, which includes all of Santa Clara and portions of Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale, was placed under quarantine by the California Secretary of Agriculture. The quarantine took effect on Sept. 1 and will likely last until June 1, 2024, according to county officials.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture will treat the area near where the pests were trapped, and is likely to continue doing so through early March 2024, county officials said.

Residents of quarantined areas are advised not to move homegrown fruits and vegetables from their property to prevent the spread of the invasive flies.

The quarantine boundaries for fruit in Santa Clara County, effective Sept. 1. Courtesy Santa Clara County.

"These fruits and vegetables may, however, be consumed or processed (e.g., juiced, frozen, cooked or ground in the garbage disposal) on the property where they were grown. Affected residents may also dispose of homegrown fruits and vegetables by double-bagging and sealing them and placing them in their regular trash bins, not in bins designated for organic material and food scraps," county officials said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The oriental fruit fly infests over 230 types of fruits and vegetables such as avocados, apples, stone and citrus fruits, tomatoes and peppers, county officials said.

The invasive flies poses a significant threat to California's agricultural industry, according to the CDFA, which noted that the state's crops threatened by the species in 2020 were worth $19.3 billion.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Parts of Santa Clara County under quarantine due to invasive oriental fruit flies

by Gabe Agcaoili / Bay City News /

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 7, 2023, 10:40 am

Parts of Santa Clara County have been placed under quarantine after invasive oriental fruit flies were detected in cities such as Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, county officials said.

A 112-square-mile portion of the county, which includes all of Santa Clara and portions of Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale, was placed under quarantine by the California Secretary of Agriculture. The quarantine took effect on Sept. 1 and will likely last until June 1, 2024, according to county officials.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture will treat the area near where the pests were trapped, and is likely to continue doing so through early March 2024, county officials said.

Residents of quarantined areas are advised not to move homegrown fruits and vegetables from their property to prevent the spread of the invasive flies.

"These fruits and vegetables may, however, be consumed or processed (e.g., juiced, frozen, cooked or ground in the garbage disposal) on the property where they were grown. Affected residents may also dispose of homegrown fruits and vegetables by double-bagging and sealing them and placing them in their regular trash bins, not in bins designated for organic material and food scraps," county officials said.

The oriental fruit fly infests over 230 types of fruits and vegetables such as avocados, apples, stone and citrus fruits, tomatoes and peppers, county officials said.

The invasive flies poses a significant threat to California's agricultural industry, according to the CDFA, which noted that the state's crops threatened by the species in 2020 were worth $19.3 billion.

Comments

Phylis
Registered user
Shoreline West
on Sep 8, 2023 at 11:23 am
Phylis , Shoreline West
Registered user
on Sep 8, 2023 at 11:23 am

About the Oriental Flies quarantine, can I buy fruit trees from the affected areas, as long as there are no fruits on the trees yet?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Jessica Chau
Registered user
Cuesta Park
on Sep 10, 2023 at 3:12 pm
Jessica Chau, Cuesta Park
Registered user
on Sep 10, 2023 at 3:12 pm

Isn't the term 'oriental' politically incorrect and potentially racist?

Asian fruitfly is more appropriate.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Jason Wong
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Sep 11, 2023 at 3:53 pm
Jason Wong, Old Mountain View
Registered user
on Sep 11, 2023 at 3:53 pm

According to Chat GPT...

Referring to non-human organisms and items with terms such as "oriental fruitfly" or "oriental rug" can be considered stereotypical and offensive.

The use of the term "oriental" to describe things or beings from Asia is outdated and has been criticized for perpetuating stereotypes and promoting a Eurocentric worldview.

The term "oriental" has been used in the past to describe people from Asia in a derogatory way, and it is important to avoid using it to describe people or things

Instead, it is recommended to use more specific and accurate terms that do not rely on outdated and offensive stereotypes.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Rossta
Registered user
Waverly Park
on Sep 11, 2023 at 4:06 pm
Rossta, Waverly Park
Registered user
on Sep 11, 2023 at 4:06 pm

Are these the fruit flys that were found on fruit being illegally imported by two women recently? If so, I think that connection should be publicly made so people understand the severe impact of such reckless actions.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Li Zhao
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:02 am
Li Zhao, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:02 am

The term 'oriental' is still being used as an adjective to describe cuisine, artwork, rugs, medicine, and music.

We cannot force everyone to use the term Asian as an alternative word for Oriental. It is engrained in American culture and vernacular.

Perhaps later generations will adhere to the term Asian but for many older people (especially white), Oriental is their 'go to' term for anything Asian-related.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Mike Jessup
Registered user
Blossom Valley
on Sep 12, 2023 at 2:54 pm
Mike Jessup, Blossom Valley
Registered user
on Sep 12, 2023 at 2:54 pm

In 1981 and in order to eradicate the Mediterranean Fruit Fly, helicopters flew overhead and sprayed Malathion.

Why not apply the same approach? It works.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.