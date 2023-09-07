Parts of Santa Clara County under quarantine due to invasive oriental fruit flies

Parts of Santa Clara County have been placed under quarantine after invasive oriental fruit flies were detected in cities such as Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, county officials said.
A 112-square-mile portion of the county, which includes all of Santa Clara and portions of Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale, was placed under quarantine by the California Secretary of Agriculture. The quarantine took effect on Sept. 1 and will likely last until June 1, 2024, according to county officials.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture will treat the area near where the pests were trapped, and is likely to continue doing so through early March 2024, county officials said.
Residents of quarantined areas are advised not to move homegrown fruits and vegetables from their property to prevent the spread of the invasive flies.
"These fruits and vegetables may, however, be consumed or processed (e.g., juiced, frozen, cooked or ground in the garbage disposal) on the property where they were grown. Affected residents may also dispose of homegrown fruits and vegetables by double-bagging and sealing them and placing them in their regular trash bins, not in bins designated for organic material and food scraps," county officials said.
The oriental fruit fly infests over 230 types of fruits and vegetables such as avocados, apples, stone and citrus fruits, tomatoes and peppers, county officials said.
The invasive flies poses a significant threat to California's agricultural industry, according to the CDFA, which noted that the state's crops threatened by the species in 2020 were worth $19.3 billion.
on Sep 8, 2023 at 11:23 am
About the Oriental Flies quarantine, can I buy fruit trees from the affected areas, as long as there are no fruits on the trees yet?
on Sep 10, 2023 at 3:12 pm
Isn't the term 'oriental' politically incorrect and potentially racist?
Asian fruitfly is more appropriate.
on Sep 11, 2023 at 3:53 pm
According to Chat GPT...
Referring to non-human organisms and items with terms such as "oriental fruitfly" or "oriental rug" can be considered stereotypical and offensive.
The use of the term "oriental" to describe things or beings from Asia is outdated and has been criticized for perpetuating stereotypes and promoting a Eurocentric worldview.
The term "oriental" has been used in the past to describe people from Asia in a derogatory way, and it is important to avoid using it to describe people or things
Instead, it is recommended to use more specific and accurate terms that do not rely on outdated and offensive stereotypes.
on Sep 11, 2023 at 4:06 pm
Are these the fruit flys that were found on fruit being illegally imported by two women recently? If so, I think that connection should be publicly made so people understand the severe impact of such reckless actions.
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:02 am
The term 'oriental' is still being used as an adjective to describe cuisine, artwork, rugs, medicine, and music.
We cannot force everyone to use the term Asian as an alternative word for Oriental. It is engrained in American culture and vernacular.
Perhaps later generations will adhere to the term Asian but for many older people (especially white), Oriental is their 'go to' term for anything Asian-related.
on Sep 12, 2023 at 2:54 pm
In 1981 and in order to eradicate the Mediterranean Fruit Fly, helicopters flew overhead and sprayed Malathion.
Why not apply the same approach? It works.