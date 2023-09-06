Palo Alto dentist missing in remote Wyoming wilderness

A beloved Palo Alto dentist has gone missing in the Wyoming wilderness after he became separated from his hiking group over the weekend, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and his niece said.

Steve Keller, 76, was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 2 at around 4:30 p.m. in the Wind River mountains near Lander, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming online media site Buckrail.

Keller was hiking near Steamboat Lake in a remote area of the Wind River Reservation. Keller left Steamboat Lake, where his group was camping, for a day hike without a pack, according to a police missing persons flier.

Search and rescue teams are looking for Keller but weather conditions have caused delays.

"We are deeply concerned," Keller's niece, Betsy Briggs Miller, said in a Facebook post, asking the public to share the information if they know anyone in or near the Wind River or Lander area.