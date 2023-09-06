Librarian files discrimination lawsuit against Mountain View after it dropped remote work accommodations

A librarian of 20 years is suing the city of Mountain View for discrimination and retaliation after she was asked to return to in-person work despite having a compromised immune system, according to a civil lawsuit filed with Santa Clara County Superior Court in July.

Marie Richardson, 54, has worked as a teen services librarian for the Mountain View Library since 2003. The lawsuit alleges that the city violated Richardson’s civil rights by refusing to accommodate a disability and retaliating against her when she requested to work from home four days a week.

In February 2020, Richardson was diagnosed with a disability that compromised her immune system, making her more vulnerable to diseases from coworkers and members of the public, according to court filings.

The library allowed employees to work remotely during the pandemic, specifically the omicron surge in January 2022, and required employees to return on-site about two months later. At this time, Richardson obtained a letter from her doctor and requested a reasonable accommodation to work remotely, which was granted, according to the lawsuit.

Richardson applied for the accommodation every 90 days, and it was renewed until May 2023. The city denied the request on grounds that the accommodations were “typically temporary,” and it was library policy for employees to work on-site every day.