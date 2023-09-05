Person fatally struck by Caltrain in Redwood City Monday night

A person was struck and killed by a Caltrain on Monday night, Sept. 4, the transit agency said.

At approximately 8:54 p.m., southbound train number 268 fatally struck an individual when approaching Redwood City station, Caltrain said. The train was released by transit police at 10:29 p.m., a little over 10 minutes after personnel from the San Mateo County Coroner's office arrived, according to Caltrain spokesperson Mahmoud Abunie.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Derrick Miley, a 62-year-old man. The coroner's office did not have information about his city of residence.

There were approximately 166 passengers onboard the train at the time and seven bikes, Abunie said in an email, and all were moved to the platform area. No other injuries were reported.

This is Caltrain's 10th fatality of the year.