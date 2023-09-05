Community Briefs: Sci-Fi September, community carnival and a nonprofit grant opportunity

Explore science fiction and fantasy during Sci-Fi September

The Mountain View Public Library is gearing up to host Sci-Fi September over the coming weeks, with events including author talks, a musical performance and a children's storytime.

The annual event is organized to celebrate science fiction and fantasy, as well as the science that inspires stories in these genres, according to the library.

The events begin this week and run through the end of September. They include a zodiac constellation embroidery session on Sept. 19, a talk about the challenges of preserving video game history on Sept. 21 and a children's drawing class on Sept. 23.

Registration is required for some events. To see the full list of events and register, visit library.mountainview.gov/visit/events-calendar/scifi-september.

Community carnival slated for Saturday

The Village at San Antonio Center is planning to host a free community carnival on Saturday, Sept. 9.