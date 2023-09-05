Community Briefs: Sci-Fi September, community carnival and a nonprofit grant opportunity

Explore science fiction and fantasy during Sci-Fi September
The Mountain View Public Library is gearing up to host Sci-Fi September over the coming weeks, with events including author talks, a musical performance and a children's storytime.
The annual event is organized to celebrate science fiction and fantasy, as well as the science that inspires stories in these genres, according to the library.
The events begin this week and run through the end of September. They include a zodiac constellation embroidery session on Sept. 19, a talk about the challenges of preserving video game history on Sept. 21 and a children's drawing class on Sept. 23.
Registration is required for some events. To see the full list of events and register, visit library.mountainview.gov/visit/events-calendar/scifi-september.
Community carnival slated for Saturday
The Village at San Antonio Center is planning to host a free community carnival on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and include stilt walkers, a juggler, a magician, a bounce house and airbrush tattoos, according to organizers.
The Village at San Antonio Center is the mixed-use development at the corner of San Antonio Road and California Street, which includes the Showplace ICON Theatre and the Hyatt Centric hotel. The carnival will be hosted in the park within The Village development. Registration is encouraged.
For more information, visit villageatsanantoniocenter.com/events.
Community foundation offers $120K to local nonprofits
The Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation is offering $120,000 in grant money to local nonprofits this fall, with the funds meant to go towards general operating support.
Organizations that benefit Los Altos, Los Altos Hills or Mountain View are eligible to apply for the fall community grants cycle, according to the foundation. School programs are also eligible and grants typically range from $1,000 to $5,000.
“Unrestricted operating support covers the costs that program and project grants often leave out, like staff salaries and other necessary overhead costs,” Program Officer Nadja Jackson said in a press release.
A committee made up of local community members will review the grant applications and make recommendations to the foundation's board for approval.
A virtual information session is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Applications are due Oct. 11 and grantees are slated to be announced the week of Dec. 18.
To register for the information session, view the grant application form and get more information, visit lamvcf.org/grants.
