Obituaries for September 1

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Armand Lareau, 80, a Yountville resident who served in the Air Force and later as a police officer in California cities including Menlo Park, and who enjoyed traveling and camping in the outdoors, on June 3.

• Donna Prudence, 76, a Los Altos Hills woman who moved to the Bay Area and opened a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Palo Alto in 1966, and who built connections with customers over the course of 34 years before her retirement in 2001, on Aug. 14.

• Joan Wrenn, 80, a longtime Palo Alto resident who switched careers to work in education and joined the guidance department at Palo Alto High School, was an avid collector of botanical prints and salt cellars, and who traveled extensively including to Antarctica, on Aug. 17.

• Cathryn Young, 76, who worked for the CIA in Washington D.C. after college, and later for Bank of America, where she was involved with the introduction of the country's first ATM machine, eventually moving to Palo Alto where she lived for nearly 50 years, on July 27.