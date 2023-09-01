News

East Palo Alto man leads police in car chase that ends in a crash in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2023, 3:36 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Sep 5, 2023, 11:40 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

After an attempted residential burglary and a police pursuit that ended in the crash of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, a 29-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested for vehicle theft, hit and run, felony evasion, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and eight outstanding felony charges, according to a police statement.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 about a burglary in progress at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Showers Drive. The caller provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, which responding officers saw leaving the complex. A records check revealed that the SUV had been stolen from a neighboring city, police said.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away onto San Antonio Road, with the officers following until the driver got onto southbound Highway 101. A few minutes later, patrol officers saw the SUV take the Old Middlefield Way exit off Highway 101 and drive slowly against oncoming traffic. Officers attempted to pull the driver over again, at which point they drove into a parking lot and collided head-on with an assisting patrol car, police said.

The driver then lost control and collided with a power pole on Colony Street. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run but was detained by two patrol officers, police said.

There were three other passengers in the SUV who also were detained and, along with the driver, were taken to a local hospital. After he was medically cleared, the driver was booked into Santa Clara County jail, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

No police officers were injured during the incident, but two vehicles sustained major damage from the collisions, according to police.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

East Palo Alto man leads police in car chase that ends in a crash in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2023, 3:36 pm
Updated: Tue, Sep 5, 2023, 11:40 am

After an attempted residential burglary and a police pursuit that ended in the crash of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, a 29-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested for vehicle theft, hit and run, felony evasion, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and eight outstanding felony charges, according to a police statement.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 about a burglary in progress at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Showers Drive. The caller provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, which responding officers saw leaving the complex. A records check revealed that the SUV had been stolen from a neighboring city, police said.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away onto San Antonio Road, with the officers following until the driver got onto southbound Highway 101. A few minutes later, patrol officers saw the SUV take the Old Middlefield Way exit off Highway 101 and drive slowly against oncoming traffic. Officers attempted to pull the driver over again, at which point they drove into a parking lot and collided head-on with an assisting patrol car, police said.

The driver then lost control and collided with a power pole on Colony Street. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run but was detained by two patrol officers, police said.

There were three other passengers in the SUV who also were detained and, along with the driver, were taken to a local hospital. After he was medically cleared, the driver was booked into Santa Clara County jail, police said.

No police officers were injured during the incident, but two vehicles sustained major damage from the collisions, according to police.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.