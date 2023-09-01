East Palo Alto man leads police in car chase that ends in a crash in Mountain View

After an attempted residential burglary and a police pursuit that ended in the crash of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, a 29-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested for vehicle theft, hit and run, felony evasion, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and eight outstanding felony charges, according to a police statement.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 about a burglary in progress at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Showers Drive. The caller provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, which responding officers saw leaving the complex. A records check revealed that the SUV had been stolen from a neighboring city, police said.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away onto San Antonio Road, with the officers following until the driver got onto southbound Highway 101. A few minutes later, patrol officers saw the SUV take the Old Middlefield Way exit off Highway 101 and drive slowly against oncoming traffic. Officers attempted to pull the driver over again, at which point they drove into a parking lot and collided head-on with an assisting patrol car, police said.

The driver then lost control and collided with a power pole on Colony Street. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run but was detained by two patrol officers, police said.

There were three other passengers in the SUV who also were detained and, along with the driver, were taken to a local hospital. After he was medically cleared, the driver was booked into Santa Clara County jail, police said.