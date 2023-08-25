Fall arts season offers gateway into new worlds What's ahead this autumn for music, art, theater, books and more

Earthwise Productions: DaShawn Hickman band featuring Sacred Steel (Aug. 25); Tuck and Patti (Sept. 8); Will Bernard and Beth Custer Duo CD release party jam (Sept. 10); Amendola Vs Blades, Eric Persons Quartet (Sept. 17); David James’s GPS performs Mission Rebel No. 1 (Sept. 24); Dan Bern (Oct. 8); Young Dubliners (Nov. 11); Anat Cohen Duo (Nov. 17 early and late shows). eventbrite.com/o/mark-weiss-dba-earthwise .

This fall offers the perfect chance to tap into new worlds inside an installation, on a canvas, a stage, or together as a crowd at a concert. Here's a look at what's coming up in the Peninsula art scene this season.

From interactive digital art to sonic landscapes of dreamy folk and Americana or high-energy funk, or jazz, classical or alternative; a musical adaptation of a classic children's book or a new look at a century-old real-life mystery; a graphic novel about ghostly realms or a book with a reasoned approach to political discourse, the arts always have the ability to offer new, fresh perspectives.

On tap for the fall is a huge variety of experiences that will transport audiences to new places, as well as some familiar spots that are favorites for a reason.

Stanford Live: Tash Sultana (Aug. 25); REZZ with Dr. Fresch, Ivy Lab, SFAM (Sept. 15); Joshua Redman Group (Sept. 22); LADAMA (Sept. 29); The Avett Brothers (Sept. 24); Billy Strings (Oct. 6-7); Emanuel Ax (Oct. 8); Hiromi (Oct. 11); Carminho (Oct. 12); Joe Russo's Almost Dead (Oct. 13); Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke (Oct. 14); Nano Stern Sings Victor Jara (Oct. 15); Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (Oct. 18 and Dec. 8); Lizzie No (Oct. 21); Sundays with the St. Lawrence (Oct. 22); Junction Trio (Oct. 29); Gregory Maqoma (Oct. 26); RL Grime Presents: PLAY™live with JAWNS, 33 Below (Oct. 27) ; John Summit (Nov. 3); Roy Hage (Nov. 11); "American Railroad" with Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens (Nov. 15); Coco in Concert (Nov. 19); Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal (Dec. 8-9); Rob Kapilow's What Makes It Great? Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas (Dec. 9); Davina and the Vagabonds (Dec. 10); A Chanticleer Christmas (Dec. 14). live.stanford.edu .

Shoreline Amphitheatre: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih (Sept. 2); Kidz Bop Live (Sept. 9); Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina (Sept. 12); Lights on Festival with H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver and Toosii (Sept. 16-17); Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver (Sept. 28); The All American Rejects with New Found Glory and The Get Up Kids (Sept. 29); Ne-Yo, with Robin Thicke and Mario (Oct. 4); Trippie Redd (Oct. 6). mountainviewamphitheater.com .

The Guild Theatre: Tainted Love (Aug. 25); The Headhunters (Aug. 26); The Love Handles (Sept. 9); Dengue Fever (Sept. 14); Bebel Gilberto (Sept. 15); The Purple Ones (Sept. 16); Marcy Playground (Sept. 17); Earth to Table farm workers benefit with Malo, Juan Escovedo All Stars and others (Sept. 19); The Baseball Project (Sept. 21); Galactic (Sept. 22); The Beat Farmers (Sept. 28); Sierra Hull (Sept. 30); Grateful Shred (Oct. 5); Ranger Trucco (Oct. 6); The War and Treaty (Oct. 8); John Cruz (Oct. 12); One More Time: A tribute to Daft Punk (Oct. 13); Anytila (Oct. 14); Michelle Branch (Oct. 15); The Wallflowers (Oct. 19-21); The Mother Hips (Oct. 27); Deer Tick (Oct. 28); Midnight North (Nov. 10); Petty Theft (Nov. 17); Watchhouse (Nov. 18); Cool Water Canyon (Nov. 25); Moonalice (Nov. 30); Berlin holiday show (Dec. 2) . guildtheatre.com .

The Fox Theatre: Legends of Motown Old School Tribute (Sept. 9); Lupita Infante (Sept. 15); Anup Jalota Live in Concert (Sept. 23); Rock the Fox with Queen Nation and Sona (Sept. 29); Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond tribute starring Jay White (Oct. 14); Jade Kwan SHINE Gospel Charity Concert 2023 (Nov. 4); James Garner Tribute to Johnny Cash (Nov. 16); Zack Tabudlo (Nov. 17); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Nov. 18); Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait (Dec. 10). foxrwc.com .

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Ascendo Foundation presents "Robert Schumann's Monumental Works" with pianist Andrew Truong (Aug. 26); Ascendo Foundation presents "Classical Splendor Unveiled," a concert of young musicians (Aug. 27); Jazz at the Ballroom presents "Accentuate the Positive" concert of songs from the great American songbook (Sept. 8); Nova Vista Symphony presents "Nature and Youth: Schumann and Bruch" (Sept. 16). .mvcpa.com .

Community School of Music and Arts: Quadre: The Voice of Four Horns (Sept. 16); The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin (Sept. 30); CSMA Fundraising Gala (Oct. 7); Juanito Pascual Trio (Oct. 21); Axel Schmidt: The Well-Tempered Clavier Book II (Nov. 4); Clerestory: A Many Splendored Thing (Nov. 18); Merit Scholars Holiday Concert (Dec. 9). arts4all.org .

Mountain View Library: Jeff Selingo, “A Year Inside College Admissions” (Aug. 30); Lidia Bastianich, “Life, Love, Family, and Food” (Sept. 7); Pete V. Brett (Sept. 13); Adam Alter, “Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” (Sept. 20); Amor Towles (Sept. 27); Ann Leckie, “Translation State” (Sept. 28); John Irving (Oct. 26); mountainview.libcal.com.

Kepler’s Books: Jennifer Lynn Barnes with Tamara Ireland Stone, “The Brothers Hawthorne” (Sept. 8); Marcie Bianco, “Breaking Free: The Lie of Equality and the Feminist Fight for Freedom” (Sept. 13); Susan Lee Romance Panel, “The Name Drop” (Sept. 16); Ava Reid with Allison Saft, “A Study in Drowning” (Sept. 19); Heather Cox Richardson, “Democracy Awakening: Notes On The State Of America” (Oct. 5); keplers.org.

Community School of Music and Arts Mohr Gallery: The Wild Places: Greetings from Caddo Lake (through Sept. 17); arts4all.org.

Los Altos History Museum: Drip; Dry; Flood: Orchard Water Management (through Oct. 8); Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley (through Oct. 22); losaltoshistory.org.

Cantor Arts Center: Kenneth Tam: All of M (through Nov. 12); Beyond Here: The Judy and Sidney Zuber Collection of Latin American Photography (Aug. 9-Jan. 28); Morris Hirshfield Rediscovered (Sept. 6- Jan. 21); Imvuselelo: The revival (Sept. 27-Jan. 21); museum.stanford.edu .

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival: Most screenings held online, with select special screenings and events held in Mountain View, Palo Alto and Atherton. Oct. 15-29; svjff.org .

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Smuin Contemporary Ballet Dance Series I (Sept. 21-24); Abhinaya Dance Company presents "A Tale of Friendship and Miracles" (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). Western Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (Dec. 1-3); Smuin Contemporary Ballet's The Christmas Ballet (Dec. 7-10). mvcpa.com .

Peninsula Youth Theatre: "Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt" (Oct. 6-7); "The Elves and the Shoemaker" (Nov. 3-4); "Elf The Musical" (Nov. 11-19). pytnet.org .

The Pear Theatre: "Noises Off," (Sept 8-Oct. 10): "District Merchants" and "William Shakespeare's The Land of the Dead," (running in repertory Nov. 17-Dec. 10). thepear.org .

Oshman Family JCC: theatre dybbuk's "The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad" (Sept. 9). paloaltojcc.org .

Oshman Family JCC: Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah with Mark Schiff (Nov. 19). paloaltojcc.org .

Music@Menlo: California Festival: A Celebration of New Music, with a performance by The Sitkovetsky Trio (Nov. 3). musicatmenlo.org .

