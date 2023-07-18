Traffic signals outage at El Camino Real, Highway 237 intersection causes rush-hour traffic jam in Mountain View

The traffic signals went out at the intersection of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 on Tuesday afternoon, July 18, causing traffic to back up during the evening rush hour.

The major intersection turned into a four-way stop due to the outage. The Mountain View Police Department announced the problem in a tweet at 4:13 p.m., noting that power was expected to come back later Tuesday night. The traffic signals remained out as of 6:15 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored later tonight. Do not call 911 to report the outage. We need to keep lines open for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/JFp9dV8X3r — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) July 18, 2023

The police department did not give a reason for the outage, but PG&E's website showed an outage at the southeast corner of the intersection. According to PG&E, the cause is under investigation and power is estimated to be back at 11:54 p.m.

The public should avoid calling 911 to report the outage, Mountain View police said, noting that the lines need to be open for emergencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.