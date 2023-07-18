News

Traffic signals outage at El Camino Real, Highway 237 intersection causes rush-hour traffic jam in Mountain View

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 6:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The intersection of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

The traffic signals went out at the intersection of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 on Tuesday afternoon, July 18, causing traffic to back up during the evening rush hour.

The major intersection turned into a four-way stop due to the outage. The Mountain View Police Department announced the problem in a tweet at 4:13 p.m., noting that power was expected to come back later Tuesday night. The traffic signals remained out as of 6:15 p.m.

The police department did not give a reason for the outage, but PG&E's website showed an outage at the southeast corner of the intersection. According to PG&E, the cause is under investigation and power is estimated to be back at 11:54 p.m.

The public should avoid calling 911 to report the outage, Mountain View police said, noting that the lines need to be open for emergencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Traffic signals outage at El Camino Real, Highway 237 intersection causes rush-hour traffic jam in Mountain View

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 6:54 pm

The traffic signals went out at the intersection of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Highway 237 on Tuesday afternoon, July 18, causing traffic to back up during the evening rush hour.

The major intersection turned into a four-way stop due to the outage. The Mountain View Police Department announced the problem in a tweet at 4:13 p.m., noting that power was expected to come back later Tuesday night. The traffic signals remained out as of 6:15 p.m.

The police department did not give a reason for the outage, but PG&E's website showed an outage at the southeast corner of the intersection. According to PG&E, the cause is under investigation and power is estimated to be back at 11:54 p.m.

The public should avoid calling 911 to report the outage, Mountain View police said, noting that the lines need to be open for emergencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.