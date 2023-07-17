Hope's Corner hosts third annual 'Tour de Hope' fundraiser

“We’re hoping to get some businesses to participate, especially some of the tech companies Castro Street and some of the other bigger firms that we’ve got in Mountain View,” Hacker said. “That’s a big opportunity for businesses to, well, first of all, demonstrate their commitment to the Mountain View community and then also it's a great team-building activity.”

The fundraiser is accepting signups here and Hacker encourages businesses and groups to consider hopping on the bike as a bonding activity.

Hoper’s Corner volunteer and board member Mike Hacker said the friendly competition is about having fun, meeting new people and getting some exercise – all while supporting the organization’s programs and operations.

Grab some friends, coworkers or family members and hop on a bike to participate in this lighthearted competition while supporting Hope’s Corner, a local nonprofit providing free meals and showers to community members in need, including the unhoused.

This coming Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m., Hope's Corner is hosting their third annual team-based stationary bike competition and fundraiser — dubbed the “Tour de Hope” — at the El Camino YMCA.

Charlie, a Mountain View resident who has received services from Hope's Corner for five years, said she recently began volunteering with the organization as well. Charlie plans on pedaling this Thursday in a group of fellow volunteers.

“(Guests at Hope’s Corner) may have some struggles, they may have come upon some obstacles along the way, but it's cool to have them involved in the tour,” Hacker said.

This year, Hacker said he’s excited that some people who are recipients of Hope’s Corner’s services will be participating in the competition.

Each team will share one stationary bike and, similar to a relay race, team members will take turns pedaling by switching spots on the bike as they wish. Mountain View City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga will emcee the event to encourage riders.

The event involves teams of three to five people competing to see which team can pedal the farthest distance over 60 minutes on one shared stationary bike.

“I think it’s important to teach children that there are people out in the world who need a helping hand. And if you can do it, it’s not just good for you, it’s good for them,” Lane said.

Los Altos resident Maureen Lane has been volunteering with her husband at Hope’s Corner for about five years, and participated in last year’s Tour de Hope fundraiser. She said she's excited to share the experience with her 9-year-old grandson, who is also joining her team for the race this year.

Hope’s Corner provides about 700 hot meals each week at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets in downtown Mountain View. The organization also provides visitors with free laundry services and refurbished bicycles, bicycle accessories and clothing. In addition, about 30 to 40 unhoused people use the onsite showers each week.

“(Hope’s Corner) is an important resource for all those who are low income or unhoused. Everybody is so supportive,” she said. “They provide a lot of needed service in this area.”

Hope's Corner hosts third annual 'Tour de Hope' fundraiser

Nonprofit aims to raise money to provide food, shower, laundry and other services to those in need