Louis Vuitton security guard foils would-be thieves at Stanford Shopping Center

An attempted theft of a Louis Vuitton store at the Stanford Shopping Center by a mob of would-be robbers was stopped by an armed security guard on Wednesday, July 12, Palo Alto police said.

An estimated 10 to 12 people wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves arrived in five cars parked near the Pacific Catch restaurant and ran into the mall at about 1:24 p.m., police Sgt. Nicolas Martinez said.

Employees saw the crowd coming, and an armed security guard inside Louis Vuitton prevented the first two, who were females, from entering the luxury goods store by holding his arms out and blocking their entry. One of the females ran into his arms, but there was no other physical confrontation, Martinez said.

The security guard saw the other people coming behind the first two and closed and locked the door. The thwarted group immediately ran back to their cars and fled. No weapons were seen and no one was injured. Police think they intended to commit organized retail theft, a felony, Martinez said. Louis Vuitton sells high-end handbags, leather goods and fashion accessories.

"We have no information at this time indicating that this group committed any other crimes in Palo Alto or any other cities, for that matter" on Wednesday, he said.