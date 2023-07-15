News

Louis Vuitton security guard foils would-be thieves at Stanford Shopping Center

Up to 12 individuals descended on the luxury goods store on Wednesday

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 15, 2023, 9:55 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Louis Vuitton store located at Stanford Shopping Center was the target of would-be thieves who were thwarted by a security guard on July 12. Generic photo courtesy of Clotee Pridgen Allochuku, Panoramio/CreativeCommons Wikimedia.

An attempted theft of a Louis Vuitton store at the Stanford Shopping Center by a mob of would-be robbers was stopped by an armed security guard on Wednesday, July 12, Palo Alto police said.

An estimated 10 to 12 people wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves arrived in five cars parked near the Pacific Catch restaurant and ran into the mall at about 1:24 p.m., police Sgt. Nicolas Martinez said.

Employees saw the crowd coming, and an armed security guard inside Louis Vuitton prevented the first two, who were females, from entering the luxury goods store by holding his arms out and blocking their entry. One of the females ran into his arms, but there was no other physical confrontation, Martinez said.

The security guard saw the other people coming behind the first two and closed and locked the door. The thwarted group immediately ran back to their cars and fled. No weapons were seen and no one was injured. Police think they intended to commit organized retail theft, a felony, Martinez said. Louis Vuitton sells high-end handbags, leather goods and fashion accessories.

"We have no information at this time indicating that this group committed any other crimes in Palo Alto or any other cities, for that matter" on Wednesday, he said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The people were both male and female, and witnesses reported they were “teens or young adults.” Their vehicles were described as a red Infiniti, white Infiniti, gray Infiniti, gray Dodge Charger, and a black Porsche Cayenne. Police did not locate any of the five vehicles, which were last seen traveling east on Sand Hill Road toward El Camino Real. The investigation is continuing, Martinez said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Louis Vuitton security guard foils would-be thieves at Stanford Shopping Center

Up to 12 individuals descended on the luxury goods store on Wednesday

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 15, 2023, 9:55 am

An attempted theft of a Louis Vuitton store at the Stanford Shopping Center by a mob of would-be robbers was stopped by an armed security guard on Wednesday, July 12, Palo Alto police said.

An estimated 10 to 12 people wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves arrived in five cars parked near the Pacific Catch restaurant and ran into the mall at about 1:24 p.m., police Sgt. Nicolas Martinez said.

Employees saw the crowd coming, and an armed security guard inside Louis Vuitton prevented the first two, who were females, from entering the luxury goods store by holding his arms out and blocking their entry. One of the females ran into his arms, but there was no other physical confrontation, Martinez said.

The security guard saw the other people coming behind the first two and closed and locked the door. The thwarted group immediately ran back to their cars and fled. No weapons were seen and no one was injured. Police think they intended to commit organized retail theft, a felony, Martinez said. Louis Vuitton sells high-end handbags, leather goods and fashion accessories.

"We have no information at this time indicating that this group committed any other crimes in Palo Alto or any other cities, for that matter" on Wednesday, he said.

The people were both male and female, and witnesses reported they were “teens or young adults.” Their vehicles were described as a red Infiniti, white Infiniti, gray Infiniti, gray Dodge Charger, and a black Porsche Cayenne. Police did not locate any of the five vehicles, which were last seen traveling east on Sand Hill Road toward El Camino Real. The investigation is continuing, Martinez said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.