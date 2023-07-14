Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Palo Alto

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a Caltrain heading south fatally struck an individual at Stanford Station in Palo Alto, which is south of the downtown train station, Caltrain has reported.

Emergency personnel are on scene. Approximately 150 passengers are on board the train, and no other injuries have been reported.

As of 6:20 p.m., Transit Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office cleared the northbound track for trains to proceed 20 miles per hour, the agency stated.

This incident is the jurisdiction of the Transit Police, and its personnel are handling the investigation as well as any additional release of information that may occur, Palo Alto police reported.