Mountain View library's air-conditioning system falters just before heat wave hits Bay Area

As the weekend warms up, with an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for the interior portions of the North, East and South Bay, one of Mountain View’s emergency cooling centers will not be working at full capacity.

The Mountain View Library, located at 585 Franklin St., has functioned as a cooling center for community members to use during extreme heat events in the past. But if the city deems that cooling centers are needed over the weekend, the library will not be up to the task.

“The Library’s air conditioning system is currently not able to run at full capacity due to a failure of a piece of the equipment,” Lenka Wright, the city's chief communications officer, said in an email Wednesday.

The replacement part had to be special ordered and manufactured, and only recently arrived, Lenka said. The plan is to have it installed next week to repair the busted air conditioning, at which point the library can once again function as an emergency cooling center.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday morning that an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. on Saturday through 11 p.m. on Sunday, with temperatures reaching a scorching 110 degrees inland. The agency is estimating less intense heat on the Peninsula, though temperatures Saturday are still expected to reach 86 degrees.