Martini madness: 5 Peninsula spots to shake up your cocktail hour

From a Coastside distillery to a Palo Alto steakhouse, these establishments make a mean martini

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 11, 2023, 11:47 am

My alcoholic beverage preferences tend to be very hyperfocused for a period of time. In 2022 I sought out every tiki bar that I could find in the Bay Area and beyond. As the calendar turned to 2023, I was ready for a new tipple. Instead of the festive, sweet, rum-filled drinks served in ornate and gaudy tiki mugs, I sought out the stripped-down classic served in a simple glass chalice. My mixology mission for the first half of 2023 has been to find the best martinis on the Peninsula. My usual order is gin-based and served up, but for this quest I opened the parameters slightly to taste the best version according to local purveyors. Like many classic cocktails, there is no definitive answer as to who invented the martini or where it originated. It appears the cocktail emerged sometime during the late 1800s and may have been a riff on the classic Martinez. The martini was originally a gin drink until the 1950s, when vodka became widely distributed in the United States. Over the years, the martini moniker has expanded to include an array of cocktails such as the dirty martini, Gibson martini, espresso martini, appletini, Cosmopolitan and more. There is no shortage of interesting and delicious cocktails being served in the 650, but where can you find the best martinis? Here are some of my favorites: The Bay Area institution Original Joe’s began in 1937 as a 14-stool counter on a sawdust-covered floor at 144 Taylor St. in San Francisco’s Tenderloin. Original Joe's Westlake opened in Daly City in 1956 and serves up classic Italian American fare along with some well-crafted cocktails. I visited on an inauspicious weeknight and the bar was packed. One of the first impressions anyone will make when visiting Original Joe's is the eclectic crowd. The bar area was beaming with energy and people of every walk of life. Luckily, I was able to grab the last open seat and take it all in. Joe’s Martini is a classic take with Sipsmith Gin, dry vermouth and blue cheese-stuffed olives. The ratio was more heavily in favor of the gin than I was expecting, but no complaints from me. Overall, it was a very familiar and tasty martini enjoyed in a loud and joyous atmosphere. Plus it pairs well with all the incredible Italian fare on the menu. I’m partial to the meatballs. Original Joe's Westlake, 11 Glenwood Ave., Daly City; 650-755-7400, Instagram: @originaljoeswestlake. The South City dive bar The StandBy is a casual local bar that caters to nearby residents along with the biotech crowd that commutes into South San Francisco. The current iteration has been around for nearly 14 years and boasts an impressive lineup of cocktails, wine and craft beer. One of the most impressive features of The StandBy is that they make all of their juices and syrups fresh in house, according to bar manager Blue Romero. The housemade cocktails are distinguished and include the Martini Proper, a beautifully simple martini made with Hendricks Gin and vermouth rinse and garnished with a single olive. The StandBy, 935 Airport Blvd., South San Francisco; 650-588-8300, Instagram: @thestandby. The Silicon Valley steakhouse Sundance the Steakhouse is a dimly lit bar and dining room found on El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Sundance first opened in Palo Alto in 1974 as Sundance Mining Co. and has made lists of best steakhouses in America in years past. The bar area was full when I arrived on a Monday night, but I was able to grab a single seat available at the end of the mahogany bar. Surprisingly, there isn't a classic martini on the menu but there is a martini section. Bartender Brandon Smith suggested the popular Lavender Bee's Knees. It is a far stretch from a traditional interpretation, but I love Empress Gin so I decided to give it a try. In addition to Empress 1908 Gin, this cocktail includes fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, and a dash of lavender bitters and is served with a lemon twist garnish. While this is a delicious and approachable cocktail, it wasn't scratching my martini itch so I asked for another suggestion. The bartender proposed a vodka martini made with Belvedere Single Estate Rye Smogory Forest Vodka and vermouth, served with two housemade Roquefort stuffed olives. This was truly a smooth and flavorful drink that made me rethink my gin bias. Sundance the Steakhouse, 1921 El Camino Real, Palo Alto; 650-321-6798, Instagram: @sundancethesteakhouse. The coastal distillery Located in Pillar Point Harbor, Jettywave is a Coastside distillery that proclaims to bottle the modern Northern California coastal life. The distillery serves its spirits in an outdoor area with two bars and a decidedly laid-back vibe. The ocean-themed cocktails are interesting takes on the classics along with some originals. The open air and contemporary ambiance made this a stark contrast to the other locations on this list, whose aesthetics veer more toward dark and vintage. I visited on a typically overcast Pacific Coast afternoon and was greeted with live music and a friendly welcome from bartender Nicole Lyon. The martini option here is dubbed the "Wave, Jettywave," their take on a classic Vesper martini using inverted portions of their Offshore Vodka and CA Botanical Gin along with a spray of bergamot and lemon twist. The inverted portions make this a super smooth and refreshing cocktail experience, fitting of the fresh ocean air. Jettywave Distillery, 155 Broadway, Half Moon Bay; 650-291-8835, Instagram: @jettywavehmb. The martini mecca Selby’s is located on the corner of Selby Lane and El Camino Real in the town of Atherton (although the address is technically Redwood City) and celebrates classic American continental cuisine. This destination-worthy restaurant exudes old-school cool and feels like a location for grand celebrations. The bar area is exceptionally ornate and offers open seating. I was able to grab a seat right away and opened a tome of alcoholic beverages. Much of it was filled with wine, but there is a page devoted to cocktails. Ice-cold martinis are the focus of Selby’s cocktail program and they claim to serve “the coldest martini on the West Coast.” Bar manager Lawrence Aljentera suggested the Vesper martini. This was a drink invented by author Ian Fleming in "Casino Royale" and the first of his works to feature James Bond. It is a bold and beautiful cocktail consisting of Monkey 47 Gin, Wheatley Vodka and Lillet Blanc and served with a lemon peel. It is a prebatched cocktail and truly served ice cold. The Vesper was so good that I opted for the other "coldest martini," named simply Dukes, with Roku Gin and dry vermouth and served with two olives. Since this is the martini mecca, I needed to try one more and saved the best for last: The Ford. This mind-melting martini consists of Hendrick's Gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters and benedictine. Overall, Selby's is undoubtedly the reigning king when it comes to martinis on the Peninsula, and I would suggest everyone try it at least once. As for me, I'm taking a break from martinis for a while. I thoroughly enjoyed every one of these delicious drinks, but I'm on to the next beverage quest. I hear an old fashioned calling my name! Selby's, 3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City; 650-546-7700, Instagram: @selbysrestaurant.

